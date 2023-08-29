BEN HUR, Va. – Lee High School quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has rewritten several chapters in the football record book for the Generals the past two years.

But Pendergraft charted a different course just before his freshman year.

“I quit football in the seventh grade and took two years off,” Pendergraft said. “My plan was to compete on the golf team.”

Enter current Lee High head coach Joey Carroll.

“My father [Brian Pendergraft] grew up with Coach Carroll and they played football at Lee High,” Brynnen said. “Dad told me that Coach Carroll was coming to the house for a visit, but I was not set on football at the time.”

Brian Pendergraft played defensive end for the Generals in the late 1990s, while Carroll was a standout running back.

Carroll delivered a message based on passion, fundamentals and fun.

“Yes, he talked to me about his offensive system and overall approach to the game,” Pendergraft said. “I felt like things were a fit for me and I’ve been on the team ever since.”

Step one involved an intensive pre-season practice routine.

“We had a senior quarterback and I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to beat him out, but I gave it a try,” Pendergraft said.

Step two of the initiation process was the opening game against Mountain 7 District rival Union.

Big crowd. Big expectations.

“That night was a little nerve-wracking,” Pendergraft said. “It was actually my first game since youth league. The nerves weren’t so bad once the game started.”

Entering his junior year, the 6-foot, 165-pound Pendergraft has established school records for career touchdown passes with 42 and single-game passing yardage with 319.

With over 3,600 yards, Pendergraft ranks just over 1, 00 yards away from the career passing yardage mark and is tied with his uncle, Jeremy, for single-game touchdowns with four.

“It’s been surreal,” Brynnen said. “I was a decent quarterback in youth league, but I never thought I would break any record.”

The scouting report on Pendergraft features his quick release, understanding of the game and calm personality no matter the circumstances.

“I’m just a chill dude, and that helps in game,” Pendergraft said. “I’m able to read the opposing the defense because I spend so much time watching film with the coaches. And of course, I couldn’t have done any of this without my receivers and linemen.”

The influence of uncle Jeremy has also been vital to Brynnen’s development.

Jeremy Pendergraft compiled a 13-18 record with a 2016 playoff berth during his three-year run as head coach of the Generals.

“When Jeremy coached, I would be at the field every day with the players, and I actually practiced with the team in the sixth grade. That was pretty awesome. Jeremy has helped me a lot over the years,” Pendergraft said.

Under the direction of Pendergraft and Carroll, Lee High broke a 26-game losing streak two years ago and posted a 6-5 record last season.

“We want to take another step,” Pendergraft said. “Last season, we got up 14-0 against Wise Central and Gate City before we kind of got complacent and lost .”

According to Carroll, Pendergaft has refined his technique and mindset with each season.

“When Brynnen started out with us, he didn’t have a high football IQ but it has increased so much,” Carroll said. “One of the hardest things to learn as a quarterback is that you don’t have to hit the home run every time. He’s starting to be less impatient and understand the entire scheme.”

To better grasp the intricacies of his position, Pendergraft attended the famed Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana this past summer.

“That was an experience an athlete can only dream of,” Pendergraft said. “We spent a lot of time on how to throw on the run, and that was an area I needed to spend time on.”

Pendergraft was held to 54 yards passing in last week’s 34-0 loss to Union. But with proven talents like sophomore receiver Konner Early, senior lineman Casey Mooneyhan, and powerful senior running back Grayson Huff, the Generals have potential for another playoff bid.

“Grayson and I actually live right beside each other and we’ve been best friends all our lives,” Pendergraft said. “Grayson is a big dude who can run and block. Our chemistry is next level.”

Pendergraft credits his head coach for his smooth transition back to football.

“I had kind of lost my love for the game, and Coach Carroll restored it,” Pendergraft said. “He gives me so much freedom at quarterback and even lets me change plays at times. I’ve been enjoying it.”