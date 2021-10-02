PREP FOOTBALL: Lee High ends 26-game skid with 32-0 win over Rye Cove

CLINCHPORT, Va. – Joey Carroll had won 55 games previously as a head football coach on the varsity level, but the latest victory for the new boss of the Lee High Generals was strange, surreal and featured mixed emotions.
Lee rolled to a 32-0 triumph over the Rye Cove Eagles on Saturday night and snapped a 26-game losing streak in a game that concluded after two quarters due to the fact Rye Cove had just 11 healthy players remaining and opted not to play the second half out of safety concerns.
Lee (1-3) prevailed for the first time since a 27-26 win over Eastside on Sept. 14, 2018, but there would be no celebration on the sidelines as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter. Instead, members of the team celebrated among themselves in the visiting dressing room.
Meanwhile, there was an emotional scene in the other locker room as well.
The Eagles were coming off a 34-14 loss to Hurley on Tuesday and dressed just 14 players for Saturday’s contest, but three of those guys got banged up in the first half.
The bands from both schools performed at halftime and around 8:20 p.m. the public address announcer let those in attendance know that a couple of Rye Cove players had concussion-like symptoms and the game would not continue.
“We had 11 that would have gladly taken the field [in the second half], but we can’t do that. It’s not safe and it’s not smart,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “People can think it’s weak, they can think it’s soft, but we love these kids and have to look out for their well-being.”
Carroll was glad to see his team get in the win column, but also expressed concern about his opponents.
“I know that’s not what Coach Osborne wanted and not what his kids wanted and I hate that happened,” Carroll said. “I feel bad for those guys and I wish them a speedy recovery. Hopefully, they can bounce back.”
A 2001 graduate of Lee, Carroll undertook the rebuilding project at his alma mater in May after previous stints as the gridiron boss of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in Southwest Virginia and the Person Rockets of North Carolina.
Knowing the daunting task that awaited him, Carroll’s club took a major step in the right direction on Saturday.
“A monkey off our back,” Carroll said. “We’ve got kids that work hard and bust their tails and I think they’ll continue to do that.”
All 32 of Lee’s points were scored by guys who will return next season.
“We think we’re on the right track,” Carroll said. “We’re excited about the future and as a football coach it’s hard not think of the right now. But the right now right now, we got a W. We’ll go home and start getting ready for [J.I.] Burton next week.”
The commanding performance for the Generals on Saturday came from powerful sophomore Grayson Huff, who rushed for 172 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns.
“We think Huff’s going to be special on both sides of the ball,” Carroll said.
Freshman Andrew Rutherford also scored for Lee, while freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior Brayden Hammonds.
Rye Cove (0-6) now has the longest losing skid in far Southwest Virginia as the Eagles have dropped 13 straight and last won on Oct. 25, 2019 against the Twin Valley Panthers. The school from the Class 1 Cumberland District was just outmanned against the program from the Class 2 Mountain 7 District as the Eagles managed just four first downs and 53 yards of total offense.
Rye Cove is scheduled to play the Eastside Spartans on Friday.
Meanwhile, the trip back to Lee County was enjoyable for the Generals and such a feeling had been anticipated for quite a while.
“A win’s a win,” Huff said. “It’s been a long time, so this is fun.”
Lee High 13 19 0 0—32
Rye Cove 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
L – Rutherford 9 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Huff 1 run (kick failed)
L – Huff 12 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Hammonds 27 pass from Pendergraft (kick failed)
L – Huff 45 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 11, RC 4; Rushes-Yards: L 17-193, RC 23-53; Passing Yards: L 53, RC 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 5-9-0, RC 0-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-0, RC 3-1; Penalties-Yards: L 3-25, RC 3-25; Punts-Average: L 0-0, RC 1-25.
