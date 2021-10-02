PREP FOOTBALL: Lee High ends 26-game skid with 32-0 win over Rye Cove

CLINCHPORT, Va. – Joey Carroll had won 55 games previously as a head football coach on the varsity level, but the latest victory for the new boss of the Lee High Generals was strange, surreal and featured mixed emotions.

Lee rolled to a 32-0 triumph over the Rye Cove Eagles on Saturday night and snapped a 26-game losing streak in a game that concluded after two quarters due to the fact Rye Cove had just 11 healthy players remaining and opted not to play the second half out of safety concerns.

Lee (1-3) prevailed for the first time since a 27-26 win over Eastside on Sept. 14, 2018, but there would be no celebration on the sidelines as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter. Instead, members of the team celebrated among themselves in the visiting dressing room.

Meanwhile, there was an emotional scene in the other locker room as well.

The Eagles were coming off a 34-14 loss to Hurley on Tuesday and dressed just 14 players for Saturday’s contest, but three of those guys got banged up in the first half.

The bands from both schools performed at halftime and around 8:20 p.m. the public address announcer let those in attendance know that a couple of Rye Cove players had concussion-like symptoms and the game would not continue.