 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Lebanon takes 27-6 win over Honaker
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Lebanon takes 27-6 win over Honaker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
leb

Lebanon High School’s relentless rushing attack rolled up 331 yards in a 27-6 season-opening football win over the Honaker Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Alden Ward’s 130 rushing yards led the way for Pioneers, while Hunter Hertig piled up 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Houchins and J.D. Tatum also rushed for scores as Lebanon had eight different players tote the pigskin.

Honaker (0-2) was led by Skylar Miller’s 45 rushing yards, while Sean Gill accounted for the lone TD for the Tigers.

Lebanon 0 14 7 6—27

Honaker 0 0 6 0—6

Scoring Summary

L – H. Hertig 1 run (kick blocked)

L – H. Hertig 71 run (Houchins pass from H. Hertig)

L – Houchins 6 run (C. Johnson kick)

H – Gill 1 run (kick blocked)

L – Tatum 9 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 22, H 8; Rushes-Yards: L 53-331, H 30-91; Passing Yards: L 62, H 25; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 7-8-0, H 4-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-1, H 1-0; Penalties-Yards: L 3-35, H 4-20; Punts-Average: L 1-29, H 4-39

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts