PREP FOOTBALL: Lebanon takes 27-6 win over Honaker

Lebanon High School’s relentless rushing attack rolled up 331 yards in a 27-6 season-opening football win over the Honaker Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
Alden Ward’s 130 rushing yards led the way for Pioneers, while Hunter Hertig piled up 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Houchins and J.D. Tatum also rushed for scores as Lebanon had eight different players tote the pigskin.
Honaker (0-2) was led by Skylar Miller’s 45 rushing yards, while Sean Gill accounted for the lone TD for the Tigers.
Lebanon 0 14 7 6—27
Honaker 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
L – H. Hertig 1 run (kick blocked)
L – H. Hertig 71 run (Houchins pass from H. Hertig)
L – Houchins 6 run (C. Johnson kick)
H – Gill 1 run (kick blocked)
L – Tatum 9 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 22, H 8; Rushes-Yards: L 53-331, H 30-91; Passing Yards: L 62, H 25; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 7-8-0, H 4-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-1, H 1-0; Penalties-Yards: L 3-35, H 4-20; Punts-Average: L 1-29, H 4-39
