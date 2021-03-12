PREP FOOTBALL: Lebanon grounds Virginia High, 34-7

LEBANON, Va. – It isn’t a small achievement as the Lebanon Pioneers have doubled their win total from the 2019 season.
Aided by big plays, Lebanon picked up a 34-7 Southwest District victory over Virginia High.
Lebanon’s only win in the fall of 2019 was over the Bearcats.
“We did what we game planned on,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We wanted to run the ball, establish the run and we knew if we did that it might open up a few things in the passing game for us. We had a couple good catches, some good running by all our backs. I’m proud of all the kids’ effort. I couldn’t be happier right now.”
It was close throughout the first half
Defenses controlled the contest and it was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Lebanon scored the first TD early in the second quarter as 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back Alden Ward got free up the middle, scoring on a 45-yard run for a 7-0 advantage.
The Bearcats took the ensuing kickoff, couldn’t move the ball and punted for the third time in the first half. It was also three plays and a punt for the Pioneers, but Virginia High fumbled the punt, and it was recovered by Lebanon sophomore Luke Taylor at the VHS 18.
On the Pioneers’ second play following that Virginia High gaffe, Anthony Houchins sprinted around the end for a 13-yard TD to capitalize on the turnover and go up 13-0.
Virginia High was able to comeback. The Bearcats put together their best offensive series of the game, moving 77 yards in eight plays.
Sophomore quarterback Brody Jones connected on two passes to set up the TD. Running back Stevie Thomas did the honors, scoring on a four-yard rush to pull the Bearcats within 13-7 just before the break.
“Lebanon just hung their hat on what they were going to do,” said Virginia High coach Mike Crist. “They made their big plays, we were sort of off-balance and didn’t make enough plays. We had some momentum at the end of the first half and just didn’t capitalize on it.”
The second half belonged to Lebanon as the Pioneers outscored Virginia High 21-0. The Pioneers scored three of the first four times they had the ball: Zach Hertig scored from 34-yards out, Hunter Hertig added a two-yard plunge. Houchins added his second TD on a 15-yard run.
The Bearcats couldn’t get anything going consistently in the second half. They punted three more times and turned the ball over on downs once, along with an interception.
“We were in it [in the first half],” Crist said. “We battled, Lebanon just wore us down. They beat us, no ifs, ands or buts. They outplayed us, they out coached us, they just physically beat us.”
Thomas led Virginia High (1-2, 0-2) with 76 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Lebanon (2-1, 1-1) rambled for 267 yards on the ground, led by Ward’s 101 yards. Hunter Hertig added 89 yards rushing on nine carries, while going 4-of-6 through the air for 76 yards.
Virginia High 0 7 0 0—7
Lebanon 0 13 8 13—34
Scoring Summary
L—Ward 45 run (Dillon kick)
L—Houchins 13 run (kick failed)
VHS—S. Thomas 4 run (Cox kick)
L—Z. Hertig 34 run (Z. Hertig pass from H. Hertig)
L—H. Hertig 2 run (pass failed)
L—Houchins 15 run (Johnson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 9, L 11; Rushes-Yards: VHS 29-155, L 42-267; Passing Yards: VHS 109, L 76; Comp-Att-Int: VHS 9-21-1, L 4-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 3-1, L 3-2; Penalties-Yards: VHS 7-50, L 3-15.