PREP FOOTBALL: Lebanon grounds Virginia High, 34-7

LEBANON, Va. – It isn’t a small achievement as the Lebanon Pioneers have doubled their win total from the 2019 season.

Aided by big plays, Lebanon picked up a 34-7 Southwest District victory over Virginia High.

Lebanon’s only win in the fall of 2019 was over the Bearcats.

“We did what we game planned on,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We wanted to run the ball, establish the run and we knew if we did that it might open up a few things in the passing game for us. We had a couple good catches, some good running by all our backs. I’m proud of all the kids’ effort. I couldn’t be happier right now.”

It was close throughout the first half

Defenses controlled the contest and it was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

Lebanon scored the first TD early in the second quarter as 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back Alden Ward got free up the middle, scoring on a 45-yard run for a 7-0 advantage.

The Bearcats took the ensuing kickoff, couldn’t move the ball and punted for the third time in the first half. It was also three plays and a punt for the Pioneers, but Virginia High fumbled the punt, and it was recovered by Lebanon sophomore Luke Taylor at the VHS 18.