WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: LEADER OF THE 'CATS; Delaney, Bearcats open postseason at defending Region 2D champion Bears

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High senior football player Ajaani Delaney remembers his first meeting with the new VHS Bearcats football coach this past summer.
“All the players were gathered in the cafeteria to hear him speak,” Delaney said. “I could feel the energy.”
That energetic new coach was Derrick Patterson. With an upbeat approach based around team unity, Patterson came to Bristol after guiding the Holston Cavaliers to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Just two years ago, the VHS Bearcats posted their worst record since 2001 at 1-9.
Tonight, the Bearcats will take an 8-2 record into a Class 2 playoff meeting at Union.
As a four-year starter, team captain and a straight A student, Delaney has unique insight into the VHS turnaround.
“From the start, Coach Patterson explained how we were all going to work together,” Delaney said. “This is the closest we’ve ever been as a team. We’re all after the same thing - wins.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Delaney has contributed in various ways. In addition to playing on every special teams unit, Delaney starts at outside linebacker and slotback.
“Ajaani does a little bit of everything for us and always holds himself to a high standard,” Paterson said.
It didn’t take Delaney long to make a favorable impression on Patterson.
“Ajaani was one of the first kids to show up for our summer workouts and he’s brought a positive attitude to every practice since then,” Patterson said. “Every coach needs a team-first guy like that.”
With 15 touchdowns and numerous big hits on defense, Delaney is one of the top two-way talents in far Southwest Virginia.
Patterson said that Delaney has another quality that cannot be measured.
“Ajaani is very humble and unselfish, and he’s always willing to do whatever we ask him to do,” Patterson said. “Bottom line, Ajaani is a great leader and tremendous person who just wants his team to succeed. He could help any college program.”
Since the fifth grade, Delaney has matched big plays with a dynamic teammate in Stevie Thomas.
While Thomas has scored 28 touchdowns this season, Delaney has been content to play a supporting role in a fast-paced show that began in the fifth grade with Bristol Jaguars Parks and Recreation football team.
“We ran the option offense. I was the quarterback and Stevie was the running back, and we took turns scoring,” said Delaney, who moved to running back in middle school.
Thomas and Delaney have been running mates ever since.
“Stevie – that’s my brother,” Delaney said. “It’s been fun to grow up with Stevie and watch him do his thing.”
Thomas excels on highlight reel sequences and television interviews, Delaney savors the behind the scenes grind.
“I don’t even look at my stats,” Delaney said. “I just focus on my work in practice and games. I like to be the cleanup man for my teammates.”
Delaney, who is considering a career in business and marketing, embraces the title of team captain.
“I work well with others, and I feel like I need to take the team under my wing,” Delaney said. “I take a lot of pride in being a captain. I want us all to listen, to communicate and have respect for each other.”
The next step for Delaney and his fellow VHS seniors is to author another chapter on a memorable 2021 fall season.
“When we were coming up in the program, we thought that we could eventually get to this level. And we’ve done it through extra work and the help of Coach Patterson,” Delaney said
“Now, we want to accomplish more and set the stage for even better things in our program.”
***
Another player who worked overtime in the off-season is Richlands quarterback Gavin Cox. Just consider the off-season routine for the 6-foot-7, 267-pound senior.
“I got up at 6:30 each weekday morning,” Cox said. “We would start at the fieldhouse and run all over town. A lot of people blew their horns at me, but it was great to see the support from the community. And I lost a bunch of weight.”
After throwing for 14 scores during the seven-game spring season, Cox enters tonight’s home playoff game against the Ridgeview with 10 TD passes and over 1,000 yards.
Cox, who doubled as a defensive player when he first started playing football, credits his father (Anthony) for much of his progression.
“Dad has been coaching football since before I was born and he’s a great help,” Cox said. “Just about every conversation we have is sports related.”
Anthony Cox saw time as a tight end, receiver, defensive end, linebacker and defensive back at Richlands.
“But I never played quarterback,” Anthony said. “I’ve coached Gavin since he was four, and he actually wasn’t my quarterback when I had him in youth league. He’s come a long way since then.”
Anthony has coached football for 25 years, including a long run as a Richlands varsity assistant.
Gavin Cox and company are looking to gain redemption from a 38-34 loss to Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One game last spring. Richlands trailed 28-0 in the second quarter.
“A bunch of people thought the game was over at halftime,” Gavin said. “It hurt that we didn’t win but we played a great second half and almost pulled it off.”
