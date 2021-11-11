WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: LEADER OF THE 'CATS; Delaney, Bearcats open postseason at defending Region 2D champion Bears

“Stevie – that’s my brother,” Delaney said. “It’s been fun to grow up with Stevie and watch him do his thing.”

Thomas excels on highlight reel sequences and television interviews, Delaney savors the behind the scenes grind.

“I don’t even look at my stats,” Delaney said. “I just focus on my work in practice and games. I like to be the cleanup man for my teammates.”

Delaney, who is considering a career in business and marketing, embraces the title of team captain.

“I work well with others, and I feel like I need to take the team under my wing,” Delaney said. “I take a lot of pride in being a captain. I want us all to listen, to communicate and have respect for each other.”

The next step for Delaney and his fellow VHS seniors is to author another chapter on a memorable 2021 fall season.

“When we were coming up in the program, we thought that we could eventually get to this level. And we’ve done it through extra work and the help of Coach Patterson,” Delaney said

“Now, we want to accomplish more and set the stage for even better things in our program.”

***