PREP FOOTBALL: Late TD sends Graham past Union

The G-Men trailed 27-21 going into the decisive final period. The Bears fumbled the ball away at the Graham 13 yard line after a lengthy drive, and had one more chance on offense, but after less than three minutes of possession, had to punt the ball away with 1:57 remaining.

It took four plays for the home team to complete their winning drive.

“Our kids just didn’t quit,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “We didn’t particularly play our best game, but we never quit. … We have a lot of growing up to do. We’ve got a lot of first-year starters. We’ve just got to get better.”

He said that at halftime, “We felt like we were losing the physical war, that they were taking it to us up front.”

“We noticed that they weren’t covering the No. 3 receiver,” Palmer said. “Watkins caught the ball. Game over.”

The coach said, “It’s all about surviving at this point. You’ve got to win games like this one, if you want to be a quality team.”

Union head coach Travis Turner said, “I thought we did a good job, of trying to control the game, running the football. … Zavier Lomax had some great runs.”