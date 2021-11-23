PREP FOOTBALL: Lane train; Blevins keys stingy Holston defense as Cavaliers seek second straight Class 1 state semifinal berth Class 1 state semifinals for second straight year

It is fitting his initials are LB, because Holston High School’s Lane Blevins seems to have been born to play the position of linebacker.

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top tacklers this season in racking up 129 stops, six sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception as the Cavaliers are on the cusp of their second straight VHSL Region 1D football title.

Blevins was in on 117 tackles in eight games back in the spring – a sublime average of nearly 15 per contest – in earning first-team all-state honors and he hasn’t missed a beat this fall.

“He is our defensive leader and is always around the ball,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “It’s hard to explain, but he has a natural ability to make plays. When we make mistakes on defense, he usually is there to clean them up.”

Holston (12-0) hasn’t made many mistakes on D as the Cavaliers are allowing just 7.7 points per game and have yielded just 13 total touchdowns all season (many of which came against the second-stringers) entering Friday night’s showdown with Washington County rival Patrick Henry (9-3) in the regional finals.