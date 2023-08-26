BRISTOL, Va. – So, had Patrick Henry High School senior Landon Steele ever scored a touchdown in his varsity football career?

“If a scrimmage counts,” Steele said with a smile.

It doesn’t, so you can’t blame Steele that after recording his first official six points for the Rebels via a fumble return that he got a tad carried away and spiked the ball – a la NFL legend Rob Gronkowski – in elation and earned a penalty.

“I was pretty excited,” Steele said. “I’m usually not a guy to make touchdowns, so when I got in the end zone, I was just happy. … I didn’t know [spiking the ball] was a penalty.”

In this case drawing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct was well worth it.

Steele’s tiebreaking scoop, score and subsequent spike with 43.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave PH a lead it never relinquished in a 25-15 season-opening victory over the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

The Rebels vanquished VHS for the first time since 2001 and dominated the game’s final 17 minutes in doing so.

“We talk about the fact we’re a weight room football team and that’s why we win games in the second half,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “We kind of wore them down a little bit and our guys kept pressing on. I’m just so proud of how we played.”

After battling to a 7-7 deadlock in the first half, VHS took the lead with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter as Logan Slagle ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run and kicker Dexter Barrett turned a botched snap into a two-point conversion run.

Patrick Henry answered with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring march that was capped by quarterback Alex Brown’s 9-yard touchdown run and Camron Goodspeed’s game-tying two-point conversion with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

That set the stage for Steele’s game-changing moment.

With VHS lined up in punt formation, Dexter Barrett bobbled a low snap and Steele was there to pounce on the pigskin and score from eight yards out.

“It changed the whole game,” Brown said. “I’m talking all the momentum. It gave us all the energy and adrenaline and really helped us win the game.

“Landon’s a dog. He goes all out in practice and there’s never a time I’ve seen him slack off.”

His coach echoed those same sentiments about the 5-foot-10, 228-pound linebacker and tight end.

“Landon Steele is 100 miles-per-hour on every play and he gives you everything he’s got on every play,” Padgett said. “He’s done that for us for four years and he made a huge play. That finished it off.”

Actually, junior Grant Buchanan’s impressive 40-yard field goal with 6:52 remaining was the clincher.

“That was huge,” Padgett said. “I walked over to him and I asked, ‘Can you make this?' and he said ‘Yes coach, I can make it.’ I said, ‘You better, because this will be either the smartest decision I’ve ever made or the dumbest.’ I’m glad it worked out.”

Buchanan was pumped up after splitting the uprights.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Buchanan said. “It was a little scary, but once it went through it was great. That’s the second field goal of my life.”

He was prepared for the moment.

“He works all day, every day,” Brown said. “He spends the whole practice just kicking.”

Making his first varsity start at QB, Brown completed 8-of-9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 91 yards and a score.

“He’s tough as nails,” Padgett said. “We got that dual threat there. I’m so proud of how he ran his offense in his first varsity start.”

Goodspeed added 116 yards on 23 carries.

“Patrick Henry is extremely well-coached, very disciplined and very fundamental,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “They did a great job. We made some mistakes and they capitalized and made us pay.”

It was a tough night for the home team.

Quarterback Dashaun Taylor left with an apparent shoulder injury, while playmaker Keshawn Smith missed post of the second half as several Bearcats cramped up, got banged up or both.

“I’ve got to do a much better job getting us prepared to play,” Patterson said. “Conditioning was definitely a factor in that game; cramping, not having guys on the field. It’s hard to be successful if you don’t have your best guys on the field, but that’s on me and that’s on my shoulders. I’ve got to do better. ... I thought we played hard and didn’t give up.”

Alijah Burks had 51 yards on seven carries for VHS and scored a touchdown. The Bearcats managed just 168 yards of total offense in losing to a VHSL Class 1 school for the first time since 2019.

Virginia High travels to archrival John Battle (1-0) next Friday.

“We’ve got to come together,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to practice with a better pace and work on our conditioning and take care of our bodies throughout the week.”

Patrick Henry has plenty of able bodies and dudes like Tyler Barrett, Will Dunn, Tommy Hudson, Eli Delp and Steele led the way for the defense.

Yet, the MVP was Steele after Touchdown No. 1.

“I love every one of my teammates,” Steele said. “We worked hard over the summer and came here and did what we were supposed to do.”

Patrick Henry 7 0 15 3—25

Virginia High 7 0 8 0—15

Scoring Summary

PH – Goodspeed 36 pass from Brown (Buchanan kick)

VHS – Burks 30 run (D. Barrett kick)

VHS – Slagle 41 run (D. Barrett run)

PH – Brown 9 run (Goodspeed run)

PH – Steele 8 fumble return (Buchanan kick)

PH – Buchanan 40 FG

Team Stats

First Downs: PH 12, VHS 9; Rushes-Yards: PH 45-233, VHS 38-165; Passing Yards: PH 98, VHS 3; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 8-9-1, VHS 1-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: PH 1-1, VHS 3-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 6-60, VHS 4-30; Punts-Average: PH 3-27, VHS 5-29.4