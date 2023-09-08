CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Through three weeks of the 2023 Virginia High School League football season, it’s no secret that Landon Lowe has been playing at a high level for the Thomas Walker Pioneers.

The 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior speedster scored two touchdowns in the final 2:18 of the first half and snuffed out Castlewood’s opening drive of the third quarter with an interception to highlight a 36-14 Cumberland District triumph over the Blue Devils on Thursday night.

Lowe played well in a 33-15 season-opening win over Cumberland Gap, had Thomas Walker’s only TD in last week’s 41-7 loss to Lee High and then helped the Pioneers (2-1, 1-0) seize control late in the first half on Thursday.

“I expect those things out of that kid and he knows that,” said TW coach Tanner Hall. “He’s worked his tail off all offseason to get ready for his opportunity to shine and he’s taken it and ran with it.”

Lowe ripped off a 47-yard run with 2:18 left in the first half to extend Thomas Walker’s lead to 20-6. He then caught a 37-yard scoring strike from Darrin Gulley with just seven ticks remaining on the first-half clock.

“His speed is incredible,” said Thomas Walker offensive lineman Tyler Lee. “He’s a consistent receiver. If you put the ball in his hands, he’s going to make a play. It might not always be a touchdown, but he’s going to make a play every single time. Very reliable.”

What was Lowe thinking when he had the ball with time winding down in the first half?

“Run, run, run,” he said while sporting a grin.

Castlewood (0-3, 0-1) got a 69-yard kickoff return by Jimmy Shouse to open the second half as the Blue Devils threatened to get back into the game.

However, Lowe intercepted a pass from Castlewood signal-caller Brayden Houchins and the ensuing drive resulted in a 27-yard field goal by Gael Querol for Thomas Walker and a 30-6 lead.

Lowe finished with two carries for 73 yards and four receptions for 58 yards.

“I’m just giving it everything I’ve got play by play,” Lowe said. “I just try to play hard for my teammates and try to succeed.”

Thomas Walker amassed 353 yards of total offense as Dylan McCurry (20 carries, 131 yards, two TDs) was the top rusher and Gulley threw for a score and rushed for another.

The playmakers did so behind an experienced offensive line featuring returning starters Lee, Devin Langley, Matthew Hatfield and Brendan “Tater” Hensley. Andrew Bigge, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound sophomore is in his first season as the starting center.

“We all have a really good connection,” Lee said. “We coach each other up and try to make each other better. We push each other and try to be the best we can be.”

Jacob McCurry snagged two interceptions for the winning side.

“The theme of the night was kind of being consistent,” Hall said. “Once we cleaned up the little stuff, the rest took care of itself.”

Castlewood made plenty of mistakes as well in losing its 12th straight game.

The Blue Devils trailed just 13-6 with 2 ½ minutes remaining in the first half before the wheels fell off. Seth Farmer was ejected in the second quarter after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties.

“We just didn’t play well enough for four quarters to win the ballgame,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “You can’t miss that many tackles, can’t miss that many blocks, can’t miss that many missed assignments. The last two drives of the first half, I don’t think we ran a correct route the whole time. It was a mess.

“We’ve just got to figure the mental game out. That’s where we’re having a hard time. We just aren’t doing enough to win ballgames.”

A bright spot was Kaleb “Scooter” Taylor, who scored both of Castlewood’s touchdowns on tosses from Houchins and also recorded 11 tackles.

“He’s a guy we expected to have a good year and he really showed up today,” Edwards said. “He gets after it and we’ve got to get him to do some of the little things it takes and he’ll be even better.”

Hall gave Taylor his due.

“He can play,” Hall said. “You gameplan to stop a kid and he comes out and still has a good game.”

What keeps Taylor going despite Castlewood’s string of defeats?

“Just the love of football, the love of this community and this school,” Taylor said. “I love these coaches. They believe in me and my teammates believe in me and that’s all I can ask for as a player. Very thankful.”

Thomas Walker hosts Rye Cove next week in a Cumberland District showdown. The Eagles were first and Pioneers second in the league’s preseason coaches poll and Rye Cove recorded a 30-28 double-overtime victory in last year’s contest between the clubs in Clinchport.

“We got back on the right track tonight and have a big one next week,” Hall said.

Thomas Walker 7 20 3 6—36

Castlewood 0 6 0 8—14

Scoring Summary

TW – D. McCurry 3 run (Querol kick)

C – Taylor 50 pass from Bray. Houchins (run failed)

TW – D. Gulley 53 run (pass failed)

TW – Lowe 47 run (Querol kick)

TW – Lowe 37 pass from D. Gulley (Querol kick)

TW – Querol 26 FG

C – Taylor 6 pass from Bray. Houchins (Sanders pass from Bray. Houchins)

TW – D. McCurry 32 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: TW 19, C 12; Rushes-Yards: TW 35-273, C 25-23; Passing Yards: TW 80, C 209; C-A-I: TW 5-11-1, C 18-38-3; Fumbles-Lost: TW 4-2, C 3-1; Penalties-Yards: GW 11-90, C 8-80; Punts-Average: 1-29, C 2-17.