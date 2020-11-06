PREP FOOTBALL: Knox Halls ousts THS in TSSAA 5A playoffs

Tennessee High, which missed a field goal early, took a 7-0 second quarter lead when Keller got loose for 44 yards and then added one more yard for the score. The Red Devils answered with a pair of long scores, 44 yards by the 5-11, 220-pound Humphrey to Rucker and added a 24-yard strike to Camden Johnson with 4.4 seconds left in the half for the 15-7 lead.

“They are quick and they can catch it,” Humphrey said. “We always try to come in with confidence and we got the job done tonight.”

Montgomery, who ran for 118 yards, scored on a 3-yard run with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Keller added a two-point conversion run to tie the score at 15 apiece.

“He is just a junior and when the lights come on he turns it on,” said Mays, whose Vikings got six receptions for 80 yards from Keller and six catches from Nysaiah Foote. “He has got a bright future ahead of him, get in the weight room and get bigger and stronger and he will have to tote the mail for us a bunch next year.”

While Knox Halls had just 69 yards on the ground, the Red Devils have been a pass-oriented all season, with Humphrey completing 15-of-26 for 236 yards, including the three long scoring passes.