PREP FOOTBALL: Knox Halls ousts THS in TSSAA 5A playoffs

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sawyer Adams knew what was coming, and the senior defensive back made the play.
Adams dived on the ground to pick off a pass at the goal line with 55 seconds left on the clock to preserve Knox Halls’ thrilling 22-15 TSSAA 5A opening round playoff win over Tennessee High on a chilly Friday night at the Stone Castle.
“We just worked all week on that same play and I knew it was coming,” said Adams, whose heroics sent the Red Devils to the second round for the first time since 2017. “It was just the right time and I got what was needed done.”
Tennessee High (5-4), which hadn’t played in 21 days due to COVID issues within the program, fought back after Ty Humphrey had connected with Tae Rucker with a 55-yard scoring pass to put the Red Devils up 22-15 with 4:26 left in the game.
It was Rucker’s second touchdown of the game, having caught a 44-yard scoring pass from Humphrey in the first half. Rucker, who had three catches for 114 yards, is one of three Red Devils (7-1) who run the 40-yard dash in a pulsating 4.4 seconds.
“I just pushed hard off the line and tried to make my cuts as crisp as possible and focused on the ball,” Rucker said. “It was very fun, it was kind of intense towards the end.”
Very. Tennessee High, which had tied the score at 15 in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Levon Montgomery, came right back, starting with a 43-yard kick return by Greg Harris to their own 48-yard line.
“Our guys battled hard,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “We just faced so much adversity this year and to come out here on two days of practice and battle like we did, hats off to our kids. We just battled. We had a chance, that is all we can ask for, we had a chance at the end. They just made the play.”
Steven Johnson, who was 21-of-31 for 184 yards, connected with CJ Henley for 21 yards to the 31. The Vikings were able to convert a 4th-and-4 from the 25 on a 14-yard pass from Johnson to Jaden Keller to make it 1st-and-goal from the 9.
“They were throwing bullets at him right there and [Steven] is stepping up and making solid throws,” Mays said. “He played a solid game tonight and he is only going to get better.”
After a pair of Montgomery runs to get the ball to the 5, Johnson got away from pressure and threw a low pass, but Adams dived and made the catch.
“To make a play at the goal line there was huge for us,” said Knox Halls head coach Scott Cummings, who started his coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee High from 1996-99. “Tennessee High did a good job of protecting their quarterback all night and we bring some pressure sometimes. We couldn’t get to him a lot, credit to them for having a good scheme.
“Obviously they have got a great player in 24 [Keller] and some other kids too. Just happy for our kids that we made one more play than they did.”
Tennessee High, which missed a field goal early, took a 7-0 second quarter lead when Keller got loose for 44 yards and then added one more yard for the score. The Red Devils answered with a pair of long scores, 44 yards by the 5-11, 220-pound Humphrey to Rucker and added a 24-yard strike to Camden Johnson with 4.4 seconds left in the half for the 15-7 lead.
“They are quick and they can catch it,” Humphrey said. “We always try to come in with confidence and we got the job done tonight.”
Montgomery, who ran for 118 yards, scored on a 3-yard run with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Keller added a two-point conversion run to tie the score at 15 apiece.
“He is just a junior and when the lights come on he turns it on,” said Mays, whose Vikings got six receptions for 80 yards from Keller and six catches from Nysaiah Foote. “He has got a bright future ahead of him, get in the weight room and get bigger and stronger and he will have to tote the mail for us a bunch next year.”
While Knox Halls had just 69 yards on the ground, the Red Devils have been a pass-oriented all season, with Humphrey completing 15-of-26 for 236 yards, including the three long scoring passes.
“It was a pretty good [game]. It was one of those deals, it could have went either way for sure. We just made one more play than they did,” Cummings said. “That has kind of been our M.O. all year is just run the ball a little bit and make big plays in the passing game…It just huge for our kids and our team and I am really proud of their effort against a good Tennessee High team.”
Nolan Faust had seven of those receptions for the Red Devils, who faced a secondary that was missing a couple of starters, including talented senior Isaiah Smith, a factor Cummings said he noticed prior to the game.
“We were down a couple of kids in the secondary, but we have got to battle back from it,” said Mays, who added that Smith missed the game due to "team issues." "We have just got to keep playing, we still had a chance to win. We gave up those three long passes, but we still had a chance to win.”
Cummings was given a Gatorade shower after the game, picking up his first win at the Stone Castle. He had played the Vikings twice before while at Knox West, but both were home games.
“It is really neat to be back, it is really weird to see turf inside the Castle,” said Cummings, whose Red Devils will visit Knox Central next week. “It is weird to see seats on the bleachers, which was needed. The fieldhouse obviously wasn’t there, but this is a special place.
“We are very fortunate to be able to get a win tonight. We have got a great group of kids and I know they do too.”
Tennessee High, which will lose several talented seniors, including Keller, who will play next at Virginia Tech, and Bryce Snyder, who had an interception for the Vikings, but Mays was proud of how the Vikings went out.
“Just the whole group, even the guys that didn’t play much, they showed up every day and battled,” Mays said. “I am proud of them. It was hard to play football this year with everything going on and in and out of school and not knowing if you are going next week.
“It is tough, and this time of year you just never what is going to happen. We would like to be playing, but circumstances just didn’t work out.”
Knox Halls 0 15 0 7 - 22
Tennessee High 0 7 8 0 - 15
Scoring Summary
TH-Keller 1 run (Craft kick)
KH-Rucker 44 pass from Humphrey (Hurst run)
KH-Johnson 24 pass from Humphrey (Marcantel kick)
TH-Montgomery 4 run (Keller run)
KH-Rucker 55 pass from Humphrey (Marcantel kick)
Team Stats
First downs: KH 12; TH 18. Rush-yards: KH 20-69; TH 33-153;
Pass yards: KH 236; TH 184. Comp-Att-Int: KH 15-26-1; TH 21-31-1.
Fumbles-lost: KH 0-0; TH 2-0. Penalty-yards: KH 2-20; TH 5-27. Punts-Avg: KH 4-32.8; TH 34.8.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!