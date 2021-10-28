PREP FOOTBALL: ‘Keep battling’; Through tragedy and heartbreak, the Vikings play on in search of Region 1-5A playoff berth

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The goal at the start of the season was playoffs. Tennessee High still has that chance.
“That is our goal is to make sure we are getting to come back in here Monday and go back to work,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “Sunday for the coaches, Monday for the team.”
It has been an adversity-filled season for Tennessee High, having endured the death of junior Micah Montgomery and assistant coach Trea Leonard with a week. Yet, Chandler has been pleased with how the Vikings have managed to focus on the task at hand while dealing with more heartbreak and tragedy than any team should have to endure.
“I have been in coaching for 30 years and never been part of a team that lost anybody and we lost a player and a coach within six days. It is just trying to keep everybody going and obviously it has been very mentally tough to deal with,” Chandler said. “There were some tragic losses at this school last year and a lot of these players were friends with those people too. Within a year’s time they have had a deal with a ton of loss. It has been very hard on these boys and on the coaches.”
A playoff berth could at least provide a smile for the Vikings, and that can be accomplished with a win over Cherokee tonight at the Stone Castle. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“I am proud that we still have a chance,” Chandler said. “The biggest thing I want to say about this team and these players is just that they have shown up every day and battled. The adversity that we have been through as a team compares to nothing I have ever seen. I am proud of them for showing up every day and preparing and trying their best through some very tough stuff…
“Our battle cry has been just keep battling, keep fighting. Every day these guys are out here, their attitudes [have been good] and they are ready to practice every week and I am proud of them.”
Tennessee High (2-6, 1-2) enters having lost three in a row, while Cherokee (2-6, 0-2) has lost its last two. The winner moves on, the loser pulls out the basketballs.
“We are looking at a third seed if we win, if we don’t win the season is over,” Chandler said. “We have definitely tried to impress that on the guys that we have to go out here and execute and give it all we got. We can’t make many mistakes. We just have to really have our heads in the game. We have definitely emphasized the playoff scenario.”
Cherokee is, no doubt, doing much the same. Like the Vikings, the Josh Hensley-coached Chiefs have been hampered by injuries for much of the season. Add youth and experience to adverse weather conditions and the limiting mistakes will definitely be the key.
“They sure are and they are going to come in here and play hard, they are going to play physical,” Chandler said. “I think possible rainy night, taking care of the football is always a huge part in the rain. When you have two teams that are going to come in here hungry to win it is going to come down to fewest mistakes.”
Chandler can expect contributions tonight from senior Grant Ferrell, an all-conference nose guard last season, who replaced the injured Daniel Chapdelaine at middle linebacker a few games back, and has steadily improved, recording 15 tackles, including 11 solo stops in last week’s loss at West Ridge.
“Grant has just been outstanding for us on defense. We have asked Grant to do a lot of things, especially over his career here,” said Chandler, who expects Chapdelaine to play tonight. “He really each week has seemed to improve. That is not an easy spot to just step into with all the keys and reads. I coach the linebackers. Grant, obviously he made some mistakes the first game he was playing it, but anybody would.
“By the second and third game he has just played outstanding. We have been very dependent upon Grant.”
Chandler replaced Mike Mays as Tennessee High football coach in July on an interim basis. He isn’t sure what is role will be in the future just yet. He is trying to get through what has been a terribly difficult season first.
“I am just going to handle this season and I am going to take a step back after this season is over because it has been a very, very trying year,” Chandler said. “I don’t want to make an emotional decision right out of the gate. I want to sit back a little bit and really think about it.
I have told Coach [Athletic Director Barry] Wade, I won’t drag my feet, a decision needs to be made, but I have just kind of asked, ‘let’s get through this season and let me catch my breath a minute.’ Right now I am so occupied on this that I just try to push that decision aside and I will worry about that when the season is over.”
He hopes at least one more game remains after this one.
“Like I thought at the beginning of this year in this league, anybody can beat anybody on a given night, and I think it is going to be a tough ball game,” said Chandler, whose Vikings can earn a third seed, which means a trip next week to either Knox Central or Knox West.
“We will take everything we can get, but obviously anybody that we play from that next region, 1 or 2, is going to be an outstanding football team. I sure would like to have our early season goal of getting into the playoffs accomplished.”
