PREP FOOTBALL: ‘Keep battling’; Through tragedy and heartbreak, the Vikings play on in search of Region 1-5A playoff berth

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The goal at the start of the season was playoffs. Tennessee High still has that chance.

“That is our goal is to make sure we are getting to come back in here Monday and go back to work,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “Sunday for the coaches, Monday for the team.”

It has been an adversity-filled season for Tennessee High, having endured the death of junior Micah Montgomery and assistant coach Trea Leonard with a week. Yet, Chandler has been pleased with how the Vikings have managed to focus on the task at hand while dealing with more heartbreak and tragedy than any team should have to endure.

“I have been in coaching for 30 years and never been part of a team that lost anybody and we lost a player and a coach within six days. It is just trying to keep everybody going and obviously it has been very mentally tough to deal with,” Chandler said. “There were some tragic losses at this school last year and a lot of these players were friends with those people too. Within a year’s time they have had a deal with a ton of loss. It has been very hard on these boys and on the coaches.”

A playoff berth could at least provide a smile for the Vikings, and that can be accomplished with a win over Cherokee tonight at the Stone Castle. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.