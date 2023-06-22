Keegan Bartley is the new head football coach at Grundy High School.

He replaces Craig Plymal, who stepped down after compiling a 44-31 record in seven seasons leading the Golden Wave.

Bartley, 30, is a 2011 graduate of Grundy and started at left tackle during his senior season on the gridiron. He has been an assistant coach with the program since 2012.

Grundy went 8-5 and won the Black Diamond District and Region 1D championships during the 2022 season. The Golden Wave lost to George Wythe in the state semifinals.

