PREP FOOTBALL: Justus named head coach of Hurley Rebels

John Paul Justus might be the new head football coach at Hurley High School, but he’s no stranger to the place.
“I have coached just about everything you can coach at Hurley High School,” Justus said. “I just thought it was time to try on a new hat with the football program. I discussed it with my wife [Marie] and [four] kids before I applied, because it’s a grind to run a football team. My family and close friends gave me their blessing, so here I am.”
Justus, 48, spent the past nine seasons as an assistant for the Rebels and primarily worked with the offensive and defensive lines. He graduated from Hurley in 1990 and was an All-Region D performer on the D-Line for the Rebels.
He will be the fourth head coach in the last five seasons at Hurley and takes over for Austin Cooper, who resigned after going 6-11 in his two years calling the shots. Cooper stepped down after his wife landed a pharmacy job in Christiansburg, Virginia, and the couple is moving to the New River Valley.
Cooper gave his successor a ringing endorsement.
“John Paul will do a tremendous job,” Cooper said. “I’m really glad he’s getting the opportunity. He has a great work ethic and will do what it takes to have these guys ready. … He has great knowledge of the game and the kids really buy into him. I see nothing but great things from JP and I can’t wait to see the success he has as a head coach.”
Hurley opened the spring 2021 season with a 36-28 win over Rye Cove, but the youthful squad ended the season on a six-game losing streak. The Rebels did gain some valuable experience during a tough campaign.
“It will help tremendously,” Justus said. “We are still young. We had 16 kids with zero varsity experience. I’m not saying they had never played football before, but some hadn’t played since Little League and some just had Little League and JV experience.
“With all the craziness from COVID and quarantines, it put our younger athletes behind due to not being able to do normal activities such as weightlifting or work on individual drills. Throw in the zero scrimmages and two weeks only of preseason practice and it makes things difficult.”
Center/defensive lineman Logan Hopkins, offensive lineman/linebacker Tanner Adkins, tight end Sheldon Matney, wide receiver/defensive back/return specialist Kevin Looney, wide receiver/punter Payton Hurley, running back/linebacker Alex Duty, quarterback Caden Mullins, defensive end Chris Rife, defensive end Canaan Shafer and defensive lineman Wade Vance were non-seniors for Hurley who earned all-district accolades in the spring, whether it be first team, second team or honorable mention.
“The kids made improvement as the season went along and hopefully, they will use what they learned this spring in the fall,” Justus said. “I’m glad the fall will be normal with two-a-days and scrimmages. We have 19 kids returning with a majority of them being 10th graders. We have about four seniors, four juniors, 11 10th-graders and four ninth-graders. … There will only be 125 days passed between the last regular-season game and the first scrimmage. We are still going to experience some growing pains. Maturity doesn’t happen overnight, but if we keep working and pushing the kids, then maybe we can see some significant improvement.”
Justus – whose son John A. Justus is on the football team at Bluefield College – has spent time as the head baseball coach at Hurley and was also an assistant for the baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball and track and field squads during his tenure at the school .
This is a coach who is truly Hurley through and through.
“The only thing I haven’t coached here is volleyball and softball,” he said with a laugh.
