PREP FOOTBALL: John Battle's Miguel Blanco credits parents for his motivation

BRISTOL, Va. – Miguel Blanco has emerged as a two-way force for the John Battle Trojans football team. But his introduction to the sport was full of challenges.
“I was the smallest player on the field by far in pee wee and midget league,” Blanco said. “I was a skinny running back and got bullied around.”
Blanco is now a 5-foot-10, 187-pound tackling machine at linebacker and a consistent blocker on offense.
According to John Battle head coach Bradley Ricker, there is a bottom-line key to Blanco’s transformation.
“Work ethic. Miguel’s effort in practice and games is above and beyond from what we’ve seen in the four years I’ve been coaching here,” Ricker said.
The motivation for Blanco can be traced to his home. His mother and father, who moved to the United States from Mexico in their early 20s, have spent years working in various segments of the restaurant business.
“My parents work long hours, six days a week,” Blanco said. “I’ve watched and learned from them, and from my brother who also works in a restaurant. They all encourage me and tell me to keep striving.”
Miguel’s relationship with football has a few twists. For example, there was the way he discovered the sport.
“My father grew up with soccer, but he would watch the Super Bowl. That’s how I found out about the game.”
Blanco fed his love by playing football-themed video games, but his interest in competing on the field waned in the eighth grade
“I just didn’t think the sport was for me, so I stopped playing,” Blanco said. “But I grew up a little more and decided to come back out as a sophomore. I missed the game and felt the hunger again.”
Upon his return, Blanco returned to the backfield where he saw limited action. The big move came last season during practice for his junior season.
“We didn’t have a lot a lot of linemen on the roster,” Blanco said. “I had decent size, so they told me they needed me at offensive tackle. I was fine with it.”
Adapting to the technique and terminology of line play took some time, Blanco said.
“At first, it was a really hard adjustment because I had never really played on the line before. I had a lot to learn and I’m still learning, but my coaches have helped me understand what I need to do.”
Along with fellow lineman Nash Clifton last season, Blanco created opportunities for running back Shannon Wohlford, quarterback Jack Thurston and receiver Nick Lail as the Trojans posted a 2-3 record.
“We developed a strong team bond and we’re trying to build on that in practice,” Blanco said.
Will Blanco make a return to the backfield this fall?
“Everybody wants to be a running back,” Blanco said. “I might get to the carry the ball some. We will see.”
There is no doubt about Blanco’s abilities as a linebacker. He was among the leading tacklers in the Mountain 7 District last season and most of his stops were the heavy impact variety.
“I like the contact,” Blanco said. “For now, linebacker is my favorite position because that’s where I have the most experience.”
Blanco, who also has a part-time restaurant job, embraced Friday’s heat as the Trojans practiced from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a break in between.
“Miguel pushes our younger guys with his example,” Ricker said. “He’s a fundamentally sound player, especially at linebacker where we used him in a couple spots last year. We will put Miguel where we need him.”
From repetitive drills to the body-busting wind sprints to close practice, Blanco was in his comfort zone Friday.
“I regret taking that break from football when I was younger. That was two years where I could have gained experience and become a lot better.”
Blanco is eager to continue his football revival as a senior on Battle Hill. And he’s never lacking motivation.
“My parents don’t have a lot of time to come to my games because of their jobs, so I want to keep working hard and make them proud.”
