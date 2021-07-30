PREP FOOTBALL: John Battle's Miguel Blanco credits parents for his motivation

“My father grew up with soccer, but he would watch the Super Bowl. That’s how I found out about the game.”

Blanco fed his love by playing football-themed video games, but his interest in competing on the field waned in the eighth grade

“I just didn’t think the sport was for me, so I stopped playing,” Blanco said. “But I grew up a little more and decided to come back out as a sophomore. I missed the game and felt the hunger again.”

Upon his return, Blanco returned to the backfield where he saw limited action. The big move came last season during practice for his junior season.

“We didn’t have a lot a lot of linemen on the roster,” Blanco said. “I had decent size, so they told me they needed me at offensive tackle. I was fine with it.”

Adapting to the technique and terminology of line play took some time, Blanco said.

“At first, it was a really hard adjustment because I had never really played on the line before. I had a lot to learn and I’m still learning, but my coaches have helped me understand what I need to do.”