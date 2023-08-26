ABINGDON, Va. – The John Battle Trojans broke two streaks and Brayden Emerson found his position Friday night at Falcon Field.

Two weeks after working at wide receiver in a jamboree, the 5-foot-10 Emerson starred at running back as the Trojans downed the Abingdon Falcons 26-21.

Emerson finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries as Battle recorded it first win against Abingdon since 2013.

“We’ve been talking about this night since the beginning of the summer and we worked our butts off to make it happen,” Emerson said.

Emerson, who split time at running back and receiver last season, scored twice in the fourth quarter on the same sweep play. Senior pulling guard Braedyn Bailey supplied the key block on both 43-yard runs.

“Our pulling blockers were kicking their guys out, and I had that cutback lane both times. I saw the hole and took off,” Emerson said.

Abingdon took a 14-6 into halftime as junior Alex Hawkins scored on a fumble following a muffed punt snap and quarterback Luke Honaker found 6-6 tight end Aidan Woods on a seven-yard scoring pass.

What was the motivational message at halftime for Battle?

“Our coaches told us to play like an African wild dog, which meant that we had to play together and attack in packs,” Brayden Emerson. “We gained confidence as the game went on.”

The other hero was Brayden’s brother, Braxton. The senior quarterback passed for 127 yards with scoring connections to senior tight end Gavin Chappell and senior receiver Broadie Bailey.

Braxton heaped praise on his brother.

“We literally just put Brayden at running back less than two weeks ago, and he definitely showed out tonight,” Braxton said. “Brayden is able to find a hole, and then he hits it 100 mph. Once Brayden gets downhill, nobody can stop him.”

Braxton said that said Braedyn Bailey is another powerful force at guard and middle linebacker.

“Braedyn is only 180 pounds and he just brings it,” Braxton said. “After the past two seasons, this is our year to shine.”

The Trojans, who have 16 seniors, collected just one win the past two years and entered this season a seven-game losing skid.

“Those seniors deserve this win and I’m really proud of them,” Battle coach Bradley Ricker said. “Two years ago, this group played on the varsity as sophomores and we were very undersized. They paid their dues, and now they have really started something with their work ethic.”

Ricker holds leadership meeting with his seniors every Tuesday morning at 6.

Friday was only third Battle defeat of AHS since 1993.

“I graduated from Battle in 2006 and never beat Abingdon,” Ricker said. “We played great up front tonight and I think Brayden really found his place.”

Sophomore Drake Houser supplied 79 yards rushing for Battle, while Braxton Emerson added 42.

Honaker was the primary offensive threat for Abingdon with 122 yards on 14 carries.

The Falcons turned the ball over three times on interceptions. Battle senior defensive back Caleb Lockhart clinched the win with an interception at the Battle 27-yard line with 1:38 left to play.

“We had a lot of missed opportunities,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said. “The film will show that we had chances to make plays and we just didn’t get it done. That’s really what it came down to.

“Give John Battle credit. They ran that buck sweep really well, and we had a hard time getting our defense off the field. We just have to regroup. It’s a long season.”

What is Brayden Emerson’s favorite position following Friday’s landmark victory?

“I’m more comfortable in the backfield, especially now,” Emerson said. “Running back allows me to use my speed and vision. I like it.”

John Battle 0 6 6 14-26

Abingdon 7 7 0 7-21

Scoring Summary

AHS - Hawkins 36 punt return (Reid kick)

JB – Chappell 3 pass from Braxton Emerson (pass failed)

AHS – Woods 7 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)

JB – Broadie Bailey 5 pass Braxton Emerson (pass failed)

JB – Brayden Emerson 43 run (Braxton Emerson run)

JB – Brayden Emerson 43 run (kick failed)

AHS – Brooks 9 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: JB 16, AHS 11; Rushes-Yards: JB 44-230, AHS 117; Passing Yards: JB 127, AHS 89; Comp-Att.-Int.: JB 7-12-1, AHS 9-22-3; Fumbles-Lost: JB 1-0, AHS 1-0 Penalties-Yards: JB 7-35, AHS 8-61; Punts-Average: JB 1-30, AHS 2-26.