PREP FOOTBALL: John Battle shocks Gate City, 16-6

Thurston was responsible for both touchdowns, first tossing a 12-yard dump pass to hard-nosed tight end Nich Lail for an 8-0 lead at halftime, then helping up the edge to 16-0 on a 7-yard option keeper with 6:22 left in the game.

“We have a lot of confidence in Jackie as a senior quarterback,” Ricker said. “He’s just been waiting on his time and he’s excited to get it.

“Those five up front (offensive line), starting with our senior lineman (guard) Nash Clifton, he led them hogs all the way. He’s grown up and he sees the game of football well and he led us out there.”

Thurston finished the game with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries, while completing three passes for 45 yards. Zack Moore ran it 18 times for 60 yards and fellow running back Shannon Wohlford gained 54 yards on 15 cracks.

Gate City managed to get on the scoreboard one play after Thurston’s TD scamper, when 6-foot-4 wide receiver Matthew Gose ran unnoticed and grabbed a perfect 47-yard strike from quarterback Luke Bledsoe.

Otherwise, the Devils offered little offensively, producing just 84 total yards.