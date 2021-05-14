PREP FOOTBALL: Joey Carroll takes over football program at Lee High

Twenty years after graduating from Lee High, Joey Carroll is returning to the school as its head football coach. Carroll’s hiring became official at Thursday night’s Lee County school board meeting as he prepares for his homecoming.
“It was a great opportunity to go home and be close to family and all those things,” Carroll said. “It’s not every day you get a chance to coach at your alma mater. … The kids walking those hallways at Lee – I was once one of those kids. That’s a different feeling knowing you were that same kid at that same age and wanting to play football.”
Carroll played football at Concord University in West Virginia after graduating from Lee in 2001.
Entering the coaching profession and initially paying his dues as an assistant, Carroll went 48-41 in his eight seasons as the gridiron boss at Marion from 2011-18. The Scarlet Hurricanes reached the VHSL playoffs in six of his seasons at the helm and won postseason games in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
That was followed by a two-season stint guiding the Person Rockets of North Carolina, where he compiled a 7-11 mark.
After Alec Haston resigned as Lee’s coach recently, athletic director Brian Coomer reached out to Carroll to gauge his interest in the position. After some discussion, Carroll decided to lead the Generals.
“I guess I was about 7-years-old when the doors opened at Lee,” Carroll said. “I remember Pennington and Jonesville [two schools that were part of the consolidation], but pretty much all my memories are of Lee High. I have some really fond memories of the place.”
The place will provide a major challenge for Carroll this time around as Lee went 0-7 this past season and has lost 23 straight games. The last victory for the Generals on the gridiron was a 27-26 win over Eastside on Sept. 14, 2018.
Carroll is also the 12th head coach of a program that first took the field in the fall of 1989.
“It just comes down to the fact we’re going to shift the focus to doing things the right way,” Carroll said. “Not just on the football field, not just during practice, not just in the games, but in the community, classroom and at home as well. Doing things the right way all the time is going to be the primary focus from top to bottom and when you have a group of guys all doing things the right way, you start seeing things progress and move forward.”
He progressed at Person as his team improved from 3-8 in his first season to 4-3 during the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 campaign. The team averaged 34.5 points per game and five members of the team have already signed to play football at the next level.
“Things were going well there and we had turned the corner and the culture was really beginning to shift,” Carroll said. “It’s been a great experience at Person and the people have been great. We had some difficult conversations today with some people there.”
Carroll will continue to teach at Person until June 2 and then will officially make his return to Southwest Virginia. Lee High opens the season on Aug. 27 at home against Mountain 7 District rival Union.
“I could not be more excited that Joey has been chosen to lead our football program,” Coomer said. “I have known Joey for a long time and have had a great relationship with him during that time. He’s a tireless worker, a man of high character, a proven winner and someone who will build great relationships with our student-athletes and set high standards both on and off the field.”
