PREP FOOTBALL: Joey Carroll takes over football program at Lee High

“I guess I was about 7-years-old when the doors opened at Lee,” Carroll said. “I remember Pennington and Jonesville [two schools that were part of the consolidation], but pretty much all my memories are of Lee High. I have some really fond memories of the place.”

The place will provide a major challenge for Carroll this time around as Lee went 0-7 this past season and has lost 23 straight games. The last victory for the Generals on the gridiron was a 27-26 win over Eastside on Sept. 14, 2018.

Carroll is also the 12th head coach of a program that first took the field in the fall of 1989.

“It just comes down to the fact we’re going to shift the focus to doing things the right way,” Carroll said. “Not just on the football field, not just during practice, not just in the games, but in the community, classroom and at home as well. Doing things the right way all the time is going to be the primary focus from top to bottom and when you have a group of guys all doing things the right way, you start seeing things progress and move forward.”

He progressed at Person as his team improved from 3-8 in his first season to 4-3 during the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 campaign. The team averaged 34.5 points per game and five members of the team have already signed to play football at the next level.