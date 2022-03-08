 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Jason Mullins hired at Wise County Central, begins second stint with the Warriors

  • Updated
Wise County Central

Wise County Central's Jason Mullins

 BHC File Photo

In hiring a new head football coach, Wise County Central High School went back to the future.

Jason Mullins – the man who led the Warriors to their first victory and first playoff bid – is back at the helm of Central’s program as he was approved for the job on Tuesday night during the Wise County school board meeting.

Mullins was the interim head coach for Wise County Central’s inaugural season in the fall of 2011 after the school was born from the consolidation of Pound and J.J. Kelly. The Warriors went 6-5 that year and lost to Wilson Memorial in the first round of the playoffs.

Check back later for more on this story. 

