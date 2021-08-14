PREP FOOTBALL JAMBOREE: Rural Retreat's Gatlin Hight star of the show

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Rural Retreat Indians don’t officially open the season until Aug. 27, but junior running back Gatlin Hight has already started fast out of the gate.
On his first carry Saturday during a seven-team jamboree at George Wythe High School’s Pendleton Field, Hight showcased his shiftiness, strength and speed in ripping off a 40-yard touchdown run against the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Hight provided one of the main highlights of an event that also included George Wythe, Holston, Grayson County, Narrows and the Mount Airy Granite Bears from North Carolina.
Hight was a second-team selection on the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 1 all-state team last season as a kick returner. At a chiseled 6-foot and 193-pounds, he appears more than ready to take over in the role of a featured back.
“I have a lot of confidence coming into the season,” Hight said. “I feel like we’re going to do big things.”
A favorite among some preseason prognosticators in regards to the Region 1D title race, the Indians have plenty of experience and are especially tough up front. Damien Sage, Colton Terry, Carter Rouse, Isaac Shrader, Eli Fortuner, Mason Via and Chase Musser were the big boys making things happen on both sides of the line on Saturday.
There is plenty of motivation for the Indians as well as they went 5-2 in the pandemic-induced spring season and narrowly missed the playoffs. Rural Retreat’s two losses were by a combined seven points.
“They’re hungry,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “Our kids felt like if we had made the playoffs, we could have done something once we got there. Like I tell them, you can’t live in the past and have to move to the next day. We’ve got a good group of kids. Our juniors and seniors and some of our sophomores have really busted their tails in the weight room and hopefully, they’ve set an example for the younger kids. We’ve got a long ways to go, but this was a good start.”
Nobody on Saturday had a better start than Hight as his highlight-reel run left several defenders in the dust.
“It was crazy,” Hight said. “I got the ball and saw the big dude coming for me and got nervous about that, but I slipped off that tackle, kept slipping tackles and ran it in.”
The big dude that almost dropped Hight in the backfield was J.I. Burton senior Johnny Williams, a 6-foot, 295-pound senior who is among the top best defensive linemen in Southwest Virginia.
“When he’s going full-tempo, he’s going,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “He’s strong enough and quick enough to get through there and make plays.”
While Hight might have eluded the grasp of Williams, several Narrows ball-carriers weren’t so lucky as Williams collected a couple of tackles behind the line of scrimmage against the Green Wave.
“We’ve got a good defensive line and we feel that’s our strong point on defense,” Williams said. “We’re coming for ‘em every time. … I’ve got a lot of experience and that helps. Sometimes I know what teams are going to do before they’re going to do it. I’m ready to ball out this season.”
Rural Retreat and J.I. Burton are serious contenders for the Region 1D championship, but the Holston Cavaliers are the defending regional champs and have plenty of talent still in place.
The Cavs – under the direction of new head coach Chris Akers – fared well on Saturday with Jordan Ezzell and Trent Johnson rushing for touchdowns against Grayson County.
“We’re approaching it really good,” Johnson said. “Coach Akers knows what he’s talking about and is a good coach. We’re working hard and getting better every day. I think we can repeat it.”
The transition appears to be going smoothly judging by Saturday’s performance.
“I was proud of our kids with the way they competed,” Akers said. “There are a lot of positives and a lot of things we have to get better at. That’s everybody this time of year. … It’s a new season and we have to treat it like a new season. There are new challenges and new intangibles involved in every season. We’ve got a good group of kids here.”
George Wythe had the youngest group of kids at Pendleton Field on Saturday as the Maroons have just two seniors on the roster: linemen Bryce Gregory and Jaylin Sayles. Junior Leyton Fowler was among the standouts for GW in the event.
“A few of these sophomores started as freshmen on both sides of the ball and a bunch of these juniors started for us as sophomores,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “We have a bunch of young guys, especially on the offensive and defensive line and that’s where we’re going to have hiccups at times just because of youth, but they are getting there. It’s going to take time, but as the season goes on we’ll get better and better.”
