PREP FOOTBALL JAMBOREE: Rural Retreat's Gatlin Hight star of the show

“They’re hungry,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “Our kids felt like if we had made the playoffs, we could have done something once we got there. Like I tell them, you can’t live in the past and have to move to the next day. We’ve got a good group of kids. Our juniors and seniors and some of our sophomores have really busted their tails in the weight room and hopefully, they’ve set an example for the younger kids. We’ve got a long ways to go, but this was a good start.”

Nobody on Saturday had a better start than Hight as his highlight-reel run left several defenders in the dust.

“It was crazy,” Hight said. “I got the ball and saw the big dude coming for me and got nervous about that, but I slipped off that tackle, kept slipping tackles and ran it in.”

The big dude that almost dropped Hight in the backfield was J.I. Burton senior Johnny Williams, a 6-foot, 295-pound senior who is among the top best defensive linemen in Southwest Virginia.

“When he’s going full-tempo, he’s going,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “He’s strong enough and quick enough to get through there and make plays.”