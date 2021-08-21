PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton's Esau Teasley a big offensive threat

NORTON, Va. – When Esau Teasley totes the pigskin for the J.I. Burton Raiders, there is a good chance something electrifying might happen.
“Esau took a sweep one time, planted his foot, got north and south through A-gap for about 70 yards and a touchdown,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I have never seen anything like that. He went from taking the handoff at full speed going east and west, cut on a dime and changed direction faster than anyone I have ever seen.”
Speed, vision, elusiveness and big-game experience are just some of the traits that make the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior one of Southwest Virginia’s premier playmakers and he is among the many standouts for the Cumberland District preseason favorites and Region 1D title contender.
“Teasley is a freak of an athlete,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “His speed is crazy and you have to completely gameplan around him.”
Part of that plan includes no longer kicking to Teasley, who is a two-time all-state selection as a kick returner.
“Some of the Cumberland coaches told me flat out last year that they would not kick to him,” Caudill said. “They would rather kick it out of bounds than to kick it deep to Esau.”
Teasley can hurt opponents in other ways, of course.
In the fall of 2019, he racked up 1,124 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging a sublime 13.1 yards per carry.
In two of last season’s most important games, he came through in the clutch.
He rushed for 149 yards and scored two touchdowns in a crucial Cumberland District win over Castlewood, while gaining 144 yards in a first-round playoff victory over Patrick Henry.
“In that game against Patrick Henry we put him in the wildcat formation and snapped it to him 24 times,” Caudill said. “So not only is he a big playmaker, he is also big enough and tough enough to carry the rock 20 to 30 times a game.”
Having carried the ball hundreds of times entering his fourth season on the varsity level, Teasley has gotten better each year.
“I mean, I’ve always been an athlete and there has always been room for improvement,” Teasley said. “I would say I’ve improved a great deal.”
Teasley and his teammates are anxious to get back in the field after the spring 2021 season ended in frustrating fashion. A positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) test within the program just a few days before the Raiders were to play Holston in the Region 1D title game meant the season came to an abrupt end.
The Raiders have more motivation than usual entering the fall and Teasley is among the players looking to prove something.
“As a player and teammate, he is just a competitor,” said J.I. Burton senior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan. “He loves the game and gives his heart to it.”
The Raiders open the season on Thursday night at home against the Ridgeview Wolfpack and when Teasley takes a handoff or fields a kick, you might want to pay attention as something special might happen.
“I can’t wait to get out there with my brothers and do work,” Teasley said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment.”
