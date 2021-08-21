PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton's Esau Teasley a big offensive threat

In the fall of 2019, he racked up 1,124 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging a sublime 13.1 yards per carry.

In two of last season’s most important games, he came through in the clutch.

He rushed for 149 yards and scored two touchdowns in a crucial Cumberland District win over Castlewood, while gaining 144 yards in a first-round playoff victory over Patrick Henry.

“In that game against Patrick Henry we put him in the wildcat formation and snapped it to him 24 times,” Caudill said. “So not only is he a big playmaker, he is also big enough and tough enough to carry the rock 20 to 30 times a game.”

Having carried the ball hundreds of times entering his fourth season on the varsity level, Teasley has gotten better each year.

“I mean, I’ve always been an athlete and there has always been room for improvement,” Teasley said. “I would say I’ve improved a great deal.”

Teasley and his teammates are anxious to get back in the field after the spring 2021 season ended in frustrating fashion. A positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) test within the program just a few days before the Raiders were to play Holston in the Region 1D title game meant the season came to an abrupt end.