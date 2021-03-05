PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton downs Castlewood, 32-17

ANTHONY STEVENS
SPORTS CORRESPONDENT
CASTLEWOOD, Va. – The path to the Cumberland District football title still goes through the J.I. Burton Raiders.
The team from Norton has been a top the league a lot since moving after the dismantling of the Lonesome Pine District and it appears nothing has changed in this unusual 2021 spring season as J.I. Burton picked up a quality 32-17 road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Friday night.
“This was a big game,” J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “Coach [Chris] Lark had his guys ready to go. They came out physical, well-prepared. They had us burnt on the backend a couple of times; we hadn’t seen them throw much. He had some wrinkles in his offense.”
Big plays from the explosive Raiders was easily the difference in the game.
“We have good team speed, we have some guys that can absolutely fly,” said Caudill. “We were worried about it with field conditions this spring, doing what we like to do, getting out to the boundaries, sweeps and all that. Tonight, we had a good playing surface.”
Turnovers hurt both teams, combining for six miscues – three from each club. It was a defensive struggle in the first half, with each team going four possessions without a score.
A Blue Devil fumble that the Raiders recovered on the Castlewood 42 led to the first score. Quarterback Jaymen Buchanan connected with Lonnie Lindsey for a 40-yard gain. A couple plays later, Buchanan tossed an eight-yard scoring strike to Elijah Lovell for a 6-0 lead with 2:48 left in the half.
Castlewood answered. The Blue Devils were forced to punt, but J.I. Burton junior Esau Teasley fumbled it and Landen Taylor was there to scoop it up and race 21-yards to tie the score with 49 seconds remaining in the first half.
That was more than enough time for the Raiders. It took only 17 seconds for Teasley to break free around the left end to steal the momentum for Burton and put them up 12-6 at the half.
“Esau is one of those guys when he was a freshman or sophomore that would have dropped his head and started pouting after the fumble,” Caudill said. “Esau has really stepped up; he’s grown up a lot. His attitude has changed, he does what he does.”
It was the biggest play of the game.
“That was huge,” Lark said. “It was 6-6 right there and we have a breakdown defensively. That was one of their big plays, we couldn’t capitalize when we had the opportunity, but they were able to do so.”
In the third quarter, Adam Gibson kicked a 27-yard field goal to pull the Blue Devils within 12-9. But Teasley came through for the Raiders again with a 47-yard TD run as Burton took an 18-9 advantage with 2:27 left in the third. Teasley finished with 149 yards on the ground with the two TDs.
The Raiders added a seven-yard TD rush by Trevor Culbertson and a one-yard plunge by Camden Kennedy in the fourth quarter. Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen closed out the scoring with a 61-yard run with just over two minutes to play.
J.I. Burton (1-1, 1-0) hosts Thomas Walker next week and Castlewood (1-1, 0-1) travels to Twin Springs.
J.I. Burton 0 12 6 14—32
Castlewood 0 6 3 8—17
Scoring Summary
JIB—Lovell 8 pass from Buchanan (pass failed)
C—Taylor 21 fumble recovery (kick failed)
JIB—Teasley 63 run (pass failed)
C—Gibson 27 FG
JIB—Teasley 47 run (pass failed)
JIB—Culbertson 7 run (Lovell pass from Buchanan)
JIB—Kennedy 1 run (run failed)
C—Allen 61 run (Deboard pass from Taylor)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 13, C 5; Rushes-Yards: JIB 39-265, C 34-132; Passing Yards: JIB 27, C 15; Comp-Att-Int: JIB 4-16-0, C 4-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 4-3, C 3-2; Penalties-Yards: JIB 7-85, C 8-70; Punts-Average: JIB 1-39, C 5-21.