PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton downs Castlewood, 32-17

A Blue Devil fumble that the Raiders recovered on the Castlewood 42 led to the first score. Quarterback Jaymen Buchanan connected with Lonnie Lindsey for a 40-yard gain. A couple plays later, Buchanan tossed an eight-yard scoring strike to Elijah Lovell for a 6-0 lead with 2:48 left in the half.

Castlewood answered. The Blue Devils were forced to punt, but J.I. Burton junior Esau Teasley fumbled it and Landen Taylor was there to scoop it up and race 21-yards to tie the score with 49 seconds remaining in the first half.

That was more than enough time for the Raiders. It took only 17 seconds for Teasley to break free around the left end to steal the momentum for Burton and put them up 12-6 at the half.

“Esau is one of those guys when he was a freshman or sophomore that would have dropped his head and started pouting after the fumble,” Caudill said. “Esau has really stepped up; he’s grown up a lot. His attitude has changed, he does what he does.”

It was the biggest play of the game.

“That was huge,” Lark said. “It was 6-6 right there and we have a breakdown defensively. That was one of their big plays, we couldn’t capitalize when we had the opportunity, but they were able to do so.”