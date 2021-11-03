PREP FOOTBALL: Inaugural season continues with home playoff game for Wolves

An 8-2 record, a six-game win streak and a home playoff game.
Not a bad first season for the West Ridge Wolves.
“It has gone pretty good. The kids have been exceptional,” West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said. “The support we have gotten really from the administration and the central office, everybody, including the community, we have been given really anything we have needed.”
West Ridge (8-2), which was created from a consolidation of Sullivan County schools Central, South and North, had to earn a Region 1-6A second seed last week with a 35-12 win over Jefferson County, outscoring the Patriots 35-0 over the first three quarters of the game.
“They busted [a] long [run] and then we snapped one over our head punting,” Hilton said. “Then defensively we locked them down after that and started getting where we could move the ball a little bit.”
All that, and the Wolves played without captains Fletcher Gibson and Eli Kennedy for the entire game, and Ethan Bergeron for all but a few plays. Austin Riner stepped in at quarterback for a second straight week to score four touchdowns, and Isaac Haynie returned an interception for another score.
“Those young guys just kept stepping in there and making plays,” Hilton said. “[Austin] is a playmaker, he has just got a different gear.”
Up next is West Ridge’s first-ever postseason game, playing host to Cleveland (6-4) in the opening round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs on Friday, with a kickoff slated for 7 p.m. It is a welcome change for Hilton, who led Sullivan South to six playoff games in four seasons and all of them were on the road.
“This is the first home playoff game that I have coached in since ‘14, and the first one ever as a head coach so we know how rare they are,” he said.
While Cleveland is the third seed from Region 2-6A, they have played a brutal schedule. Three of their losses came to Maryville, Bradley Central and Giles County, a trio with a combined record of 27-2. The other setback came against Knox Bearden.
“Cleveland is probably the most athletic looking team in that entire conference,” Hilton said. “Now obviously they are not better than Maryville, but they look as athletic as anybody.”
Leading the way for the Raiders is Destun Thomas, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver and defensive back, and a commit to Memphis, who is approaching 1,000 yards receiving despite missing some time with injuries. VMI commit Bradley Bakke is an H-back for the Raiders, while linebacker Tetoe Boyd can be disruptive on defense.
“They like to throw now, they get their arm loose,” Hilton said. “They throw it and they will hand it to that big back on the outside zone. Defensively, they are a 3-4 team, just real athletic in the secondary.”
West Ridge has been strong there as well, picking off 15 passes, including six by Haynie, two of which he returned for scores. Peyton Greene has four picks and Eli Iacino has added three. The Wolves have also generated a strong pass rush, led by defensive ends Tanner Scalf (3.5 sacks) and Jesse Barnes.
“That is what we are hoping. A lot of that has started with Tanner and Jesse getting pressure at defensive end,” Hilton said. “They have played really good and pressured the quarterback and kind of made them throw it up for grabs.”
Eli Topping has led the Wolves on defense. An all-state linebacker last season at Sullivan South, Topping has 82 tackles, including 11.5 stops for loss and 2.5 sacks, and can also pick up yards on offense. The next highest total for tackles is Tristan Jobe with 49.
“He has played great. He is just all over the place,” Hilton said. “He plays sideline to sideline and he is running the ball a little bit more for us now since it is has cooled off and you don’t have to worry about playing people both ways so that has been a good thing.”
West Ridge has primarily kept the ball on the ground this season, led by Bergeron (712, 13 td) , Riner (599, 8 TD) and Kaleb McClain (561, 2 TD). Bergeron and Riner have combined to throw for 684 yards and six scores. Haynie (16-276, 3 TD) is the leading receiver for the Wolves.
“Personal-wise that is just what we feel like we do the best,” Hilton said. “I have been on teams before where if we feel like throwing is going to be our best chance we will throw it 20 or 30 times, but right now we just feel like we are geared to run it.”
Hilton figures the prescription for success comes down to the trenches. It was last week, even with a trio of replacements filling in for Gibson.
“I have believed this anywhere I have ever been, if you are going to win games in the playoffs you have got to be able to run the ball and stop the run,” he said. “The line of scrimmage, that is where it is going to be won or lost. They are good up front, but I like our guys. I think they are ready for the challenge.”
There are also other ingredients that factor into who finishes on top.
“We can’t turn the ball over. We have made those mistakes in the past couple of games, giving people a short field off turnovers and luckily our defense has played pretty well, but we can’t turn it over,” he said. “When we get the ball in the red zone we have got to get touchdowns. We can’t settle for field goals or turning the ball over on downs.”
large crowd endured a cold rain through most of last week’s win over Jefferson County. That has been the kind of support Hilton has witnessed all season.
“It has been unbelievable,” he said. “Even the game last week in the rain where it was miserable we had them packed up under the overhang where the concession stand is. They were probably 7 or 8 deep along through there, and the students didn’t care if they got wet. It was fun, it was good.”
Expect the same on Friday. It isn’t expected to rain, but the temperatures could plummet into the 30s.
“I think it is going to be a big crowd. I would be disappointed if it wasn’t,” he said. “I think they will travel well too. They have got a good following. We could tell on their film that their stands are always full so I think they will bring some folks too.”
The winner will play either Maryville (10-0) or Dobyns-Bennett (7-3) next week.
