PREP FOOTBALL: Inaugural season continues with home playoff game for Wolves

“Personal-wise that is just what we feel like we do the best,” Hilton said. “I have been on teams before where if we feel like throwing is going to be our best chance we will throw it 20 or 30 times, but right now we just feel like we are geared to run it.”

Hilton figures the prescription for success comes down to the trenches. It was last week, even with a trio of replacements filling in for Gibson.

“I have believed this anywhere I have ever been, if you are going to win games in the playoffs you have got to be able to run the ball and stop the run,” he said. “The line of scrimmage, that is where it is going to be won or lost. They are good up front, but I like our guys. I think they are ready for the challenge.”

There are also other ingredients that factor into who finishes on top.

“We can’t turn the ball over. We have made those mistakes in the past couple of games, giving people a short field off turnovers and luckily our defense has played pretty well, but we can’t turn it over,” he said. “When we get the ball in the red zone we have got to get touchdowns. We can’t settle for field goals or turning the ball over on downs.”