PREP FOOTBALL: In his first season playing football, Holston junior Griffin Hall has emerged as weapon at kicker

With his team facing 4th-and-7 inside the red zone, clinging to a 7-0 lead and the clock winding down in the second quarter, Holston High School football coach Chris Akers made the call for the field-goal unit.
Griffin Hall confidently trotted on the field, marked off his steps, calmly waited as Colt Millinger snapped the pigskin to holder Brycen Sheets and then knocked through a 28-yard field goal like he had been doing it for years.
The successful boot with 44.6 seconds until halftime gave the Cavaliers a 10-0 lead over the Patrick Henry Rebels in the Region 1D finals last Friday in a game the dudes from Damascus eventually won 24-0.
“Surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Hall said. “I wasn’t too worried about the game, because I had a good feeling we were going to win and just did what I needed to do.”
There are a myriad of reasons why Holston is 13-0 and hosting the Galax Maroon Tide (10-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
The defense has been dominant, the offensive attack is balanced, the players have adjusted to their new head coach seamlessly and the big boys up front have played well on both sides of the ball.
The emergence of Hall has been the surprising development when you consider he had never played the sport before. He has totaled 56 points for the Cavaliers, booting two field goals and going 50-for-61 on PATs.
Hall attended Abingdon High School and played soccer for the Falcons prior to transferring to Holston.
“ Over the summer, I was going to basketball workouts at Holston and most of the boys on the football team play basketball,” Hall said. “They knew that I played soccer and they told me they needed a kicker and that I should come to football workouts. I kind of said, ‘I don’t know, we’ll see.’”
Not long after, he bumped into Akers at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon where his mom is the office manager. Akers also urged Hall to come kick for the Cavs and the junior took him up on the offer.
Hall was such a football neophyte that he had never even kicked around the pigskin in the backyard with friends.
“ Nope,” Hall said. “The first day of summer workouts, was the first time I had ever kicked a football. They were working on special teams and I lined up and kicked it and made it. They told me to do it again so I lined back up and made it again. So, I was 2-for-2 on extra points.”
Field goals were another story.
“ Oh, man,” Hall said. “At the beginning of the season, I could maybe make one from 15 yards.”
His range has increased and Hall’s first career three-pointer came during the final game of the regular season as he connected on a 34-yard field goal to cap the scoring in a 16-3 victory over Chilhowie.
“ He has become a valuable weapon for us,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “He works with our kicking coach [William Akers] daily and has really improved.”
Lane Blevins, a senior linebacker and the team’s top tackler, can appreciate Hall’s dedication to special teams.
“ Griffin has really put the time and effort that it takes and gets better and better each week,” Blevins said.
Points could be at a premium in Saturday’s game as Galax has a tough defensive unit of its own, so Hall and kicker Alberto Vera of the Maroon Tide could play a big role.
Regardless of how things play out, Hall has relished the opportunity to get his kicks for the Cavs.
“ It’s been a lot of fun,” Hall said. “I like being around all the guys and they have been super supportive of me from day one.”