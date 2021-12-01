PREP FOOTBALL: In his first season playing football, Holston junior Griffin Hall has emerged as weapon at kicker

Hall attended Abingdon High School and played soccer for the Falcons prior to transferring to Holston.

“ Over the summer, I was going to basketball workouts at Holston and most of the boys on the football team play basketball,” Hall said. “They knew that I played soccer and they told me they needed a kicker and that I should come to football workouts. I kind of said, ‘I don’t know, we’ll see.’”

Not long after, he bumped into Akers at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon where his mom is the office manager. Akers also urged Hall to come kick for the Cavs and the junior took him up on the offer.

Hall was such a football neophyte that he had never even kicked around the pigskin in the backyard with friends.

“ Nope,” Hall said. “The first day of summer workouts, was the first time I had ever kicked a football. They were working on special teams and I lined up and kicked it and made it. They told me to do it again so I lined back up and made it again. So, I was 2-for-2 on extra points.”

Field goals were another story.

“ Oh, man,” Hall said. “At the beginning of the season, I could maybe make one from 15 yards.”