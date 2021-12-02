PREP FOOTBALL: Ian Ashworth has starred on both sides of the ball for Galax and dual-threat QB will go against Holston's dominant defense

Ashworth has proven to be a quick study.

“ He is in there watching film with the offensive line every morning,” Allen said. “He never misses weightlifting. He’s just a hard worker who had some opportunities to learn under Cole Pickett as a backup and then didn’t miss a beat when he got his chance. He will play receiver in college, but when I asked him to play quarterback he was happy to do whatever to help the team.”

His helped them by being the definition of a dual threat as he’s rushed for 918 yards and passed for 966 more. Ashworth has four games in which he’s reached the 100-yard rushing mark and four contests in which he’s surpassed the 100-yard passing threshold.

He had a stretch of more than two months without throwing an interception and has been picked off just three times in 142 attempts.

In fact, Ashworth has amassed twice as many interceptions on defense as he’s thrown as he has a nose for the football and incredible instincts on defense. Over the past two seasons, he has picked off 11 passes.

Ashworth snagged an INT back in April to seal Galax’s 27-6 state semifinal triumph over Holston during the pandemic-shortened spring season.