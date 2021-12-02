PREP FOOTBALL: Ian Ashworth has starred on both sides of the ball for Galax and dual-threat QB will go against Holston's dominant defense

Galax High School is still experiencing pigskin prosperity these days and a primary reason for the Maroon Tide’s continued success has been Ian Ashworth proving his worth on both sides of the ball.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior quarterback and defensive back has been the catalyst as Galax (10-2) has qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state football semifinals for the seventh straight season and will play at Holston (13-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a highly-anticipated showdown.
Holston coach Chris Akers was on hand to witness Galax’s 14-0 win over Parry McCluer in last week’s Region 1C title game and has poured over film of the Maroon Tide over the past few days. It didn’t take him long to realize that Ashworth is invaluable to what Galax does and containing the signal-caller will be a key for his team.
“ He is really good,” Akers said. “He is the leader of their offense. He can throw it and run it, which makes him extra dangerous.”
Ashworth was an all-state wide receiver last season before making the transition to QB this fall after Cole Pickett graduated. Brycen Sheets of Holston is also in his first season starting at quarterback after previously playing wide receiver.
“ Going from wide receiver to quarterback was a tough transition because you are a bigger part of the offense and the quarterback is supposed to know what everyone on the field is doing,” Ashworth said. “Coach [Shane] Allen has really helped me transition from wide receiver to QB.”
Ashworth has proven to be a quick study.
“ He is in there watching film with the offensive line every morning,” Allen said. “He never misses weightlifting. He’s just a hard worker who had some opportunities to learn under Cole Pickett as a backup and then didn’t miss a beat when he got his chance. He will play receiver in college, but when I asked him to play quarterback he was happy to do whatever to help the team.”
His helped them by being the definition of a dual threat as he’s rushed for 918 yards and passed for 966 more. Ashworth has four games in which he’s reached the 100-yard rushing mark and four contests in which he’s surpassed the 100-yard passing threshold.
He had a stretch of more than two months without throwing an interception and has been picked off just three times in 142 attempts.
In fact, Ashworth has amassed twice as many interceptions on defense as he’s thrown as he has a nose for the football and incredible instincts on defense. Over the past two seasons, he has picked off 11 passes.
Ashworth snagged an INT back in April to seal Galax’s 27-6 state semifinal triumph over Holston during the pandemic-shortened spring season.
“ That is always a play I will remember,” Ashworth said. “We always have a good game plan going into the week and the coaching staff puts us all in positions to make plays.”
Allen, who had a stint as the head coach at Tazewell from 2012-16, also likes his QB’s mental toughness and recalls an incident in a 34-27 overtime win over Radford in September in which that was on full display.
“ After fumbling the ball on the 10-yard line with less than a minute to go in a tie ballgame, he didn’t let that ruin his game,” Allen said. “He made the game-winning interception in overtime.”
That kind of mindset comes at a program like Galax, which has compiled a 111-34 record over the course of the last 11 seasons.
“ When you are a freshman and sophomore you see how much time and effort is put in as far as the weight room and watching film,” Ashworth said. “There is definitely some pressure [to carry on that tradition], but at the end of the day you just have to play your best and hope to get a win.”
Ashworth knows a tough challenge is awaiting him on Saturday as Holston has allowed just 13 total touchdowns in 13 games.
“ I expect it to be a very physical game Saturday and the key for us is not to let up and play physical for all four quarters,” Ashworth said. “I would love to have the stands filled for a good game on Saturday.”
Familiar Territory
The Galax Maroon Tide has reached the VHSL state semifinals for the seventh straight season. Here is how they’ve fared in the semis recently:
Spring 2021 – Galax 27, Holston 6
2019 – Galax 41, Patrick Henry 16
2018 – Chilhowie 28, Galax 7
2017 – Chilhowie 25, Galax 21
2016 – Riverheads 63, Galax 21
2015 – *Galax 35, Essex 20
*won state title that season