PREP FOOTBALL: Hunter Brown, Sullivan East defense shine in win over Grainger Grizzlies

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - On a picturesque Friday evening, Sullivan East dominated Grainger in the third quarter and reaped the benefits.
After stopping Grainger on the threshold of the end zone to end the first half, East came back with two scores in the third period en route to a 20-6 victory. The win carries double significance for the Patriots (1-2, 1-0), who tallied their first victory on their newly refurbished home field and notched a pivotal Region 1-4A win that should loom large in the playoff picture.
Ahead 7-6 at the break, East opened the second half with a 17-play, 70-yard drive that ate 8:33 off the clock. The drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Drake Fisher to Hunter Brown—one of three scoring strikes between the duo on the night. The PAT by Chipi Hamelryck pushed the Patriot advantage to 14-6.
Grainger (1-1, 0-2) got the ball for one play - an interception snared by Masun Tate deep in Grizzly territory - and East scored again, once more on a pass from Fisher to Brown, to push the outcome out of reach.
“We knew going into this game it was going to be a dogfight,” East coach J.C. Simmons said. “Grainger, they’ll fight you tooth and nail all the way. To come out in that second half that way. I’m going to go to it all season long, it’s just maximum effort and that’s what we did tionight. We did it for as close to four quarters as anybody can.”
Fisher completed 16 of 25 passes for 195 yards and Brown was his top target, making nine grabs for 155 yards. His three touchdowns didn’t even include a 72-yard dash down the Grainger sideline late in the fourth quarter.
Brown’s third score was especially sweet. It came just a couple of snaps after he ran out of bounds, then received a late hit that sent him sprawling on the Sullivan East track. A brief fracas broke out between players of both teams that led to the ejection of an unidentified East player. Brown clearly was heated in the immediate aftermath of that play but came back and connected with Fisher on a 4-yard TD.
“That felt good. It did,” Brown said, noting that after the touchdown, “A [Grainger] kid tried talking smack over there. I said, oh well, have fun buddy.”
Neither offense had much fun in the first half. However, Grainger started clicking on a drive that began at midfield and ended up with a first-and-goal with 25.6 seconds remaining before the break. However, the Grizzlies were out of timeouts. The East defense held, stopping a fourth-down pass play just a couple yards shy of the goal line.
“Our defense is what makes our team,” said Brown, who in addition to lining up at receiver, saw almost every snap on defense in the secondary. “If our defense is doing good, our offense is going to do good.”
That lopsided third quarter helped East dominate time of possession; the Patriots had the ball for 27:57.
Cainin Long led Grainger’s offense, running it 11 times for 55 yards. Grainger’s pass offense struggled all night, completing four of 15 throws for 12 yards with a pair of picks. The Grizzlies’ only touchdown was scored by the defense, with Long picking off a first-quarter pass by Fisher and taking it 24 yards to the house.
Fisher was succinct when summarizing the significance of this victory for the Patriots.
“It means a lot. One more game until we make the playoffs,” he said, referring to the six-team region where four will advance to the Class 4A bracket.
Grainger 6 0 0 0 - 6
Sullivan East 7 0 13 0 - 20
Scoring Summary
G - Long 24 interception return (run failed)
SE - Brown 37 pass from Fisher (Hamelryck kick)
SE Brown 5 pass from Fisher (Hamelryck kick)
SE Brown 4 pass from Fisher (pass failed)
Team Stats
First downs: G 7, SE 15; Rushes-yards G 32-147, SE 29-57; Passing yards: G 12, SE 197; Comp-Att-Int.: G 4-15-2, SE 17-26-1; Fumbles-lost: G 0-0, SE 1-0; Punts-avg: G 2-30.5, SE 4-25.0; Penalties-yds: G 10-73, SE 6-35