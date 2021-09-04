PREP FOOTBALL: Hunter Brown, Sullivan East defense shine in win over Grainger Grizzlies

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - On a picturesque Friday evening, Sullivan East dominated Grainger in the third quarter and reaped the benefits.

After stopping Grainger on the threshold of the end zone to end the first half, East came back with two scores in the third period en route to a 20-6 victory. The win carries double significance for the Patriots (1-2, 1-0), who tallied their first victory on their newly refurbished home field and notched a pivotal Region 1-4A win that should loom large in the playoff picture.

Ahead 7-6 at the break, East opened the second half with a 17-play, 70-yard drive that ate 8:33 off the clock. The drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Drake Fisher to Hunter Brown—one of three scoring strikes between the duo on the night. The PAT by Chipi Hamelryck pushed the Patriot advantage to 14-6.

Grainger (1-1, 0-2) got the ball for one play - an interception snared by Masun Tate deep in Grizzly territory - and East scored again, once more on a pass from Fisher to Brown, to push the outcome out of reach.