PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker tops Lebanon, 37-18

LEBANON, Va. – Nearly six months can make a big difference on a football field.
On February 28 in the unusual spring season, Lebanon defeated Honaker 27-6. On Friday night the Tigers turned it around, taking a 37-18 victory over Lebanon at Harry Stuart Field.
“If you go back a lot of my kids were freshmen, still starting, didn’t have many practices or any scrimmages to get them ready,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard, who is in his 39th and final year of directing the Tigers. “I think the 7-on-7s this summer, the practices this fall, and the two scrimmages made all the difference in the world. I saw tremendous growth in them, and they just have to continue to grow.”
The tone for the game was set quickly. Honaker sophomore Aidan Lowe took the opening kickoff and sprinted 90 yards to paydirt.
“This morning in school I was joking around and told them I was going to return the opening kickoff,” Lowe said. “They said do it and it happened. I just took off, I got a really good block by Wes Hurley, I saw the opening and ran for it.”
The score remained 6-0 until the second quarter. On a 3rd-and-13, freshman linebacker Jaxon Dye picked off a Lebanon pass and returned it 12 yards for a score. Quarterback Sean Gill connected with Peyton Musick for the two-point conversion and Honaker went up 14-0.
“If we could have got going in the first half, I think we played better in the second half, I feel it would have been a better ballgame,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We shot ourselves in the foot, gave the opening kickoff up for a TD, and threw a pick-6, that’s on me. I made a bad play call down there, that isn’t on the QB or tight end, that’s on me.”
Explosive junior Zach Hertig was able to get Lebanon on the scoreboard with an 85-yard jaunt.
Honaker answered with an outstanding 13-play, 78-yard drive with fullback Jax Horn busting into the end zone from one yard out. With the conversion, the Tigers took a 22-6 lead into the half.
Honaker added another good drive in their first possession in the second half with Skylar Miller scoring from two yards out.
Lebanon kept battling. Hertig caught a 38-yard TD pass from Hunter Musick, and Grayson Olson added a 9-yard scoring run.
Lowe closed out the scoring in the game with a 10-yard touchdown scamper for Honaker.
The Tigers picked up 253 yards on the ground, led by Lowe with 98 rushing yards. Miller (70 yards), Gill (66 yards), and Horn (28 yards) were all factors in the versatile running game.
“All those kids have worked hard,” Hubbard said. “They run hard, that was another key all those backs run hard, although they have some improvement to make in the blocking area.”
The two clubs have met in the ‘Coal Bowl’ 11 times and Honaker has notched eight wins, including three of the last four.
Lebanon hits the road for Patrick Henry on Thursday for its first Hogoheegee District matchup since rejoining the league. Honaker will host Castlewood on Friday.
Honaker 6 16 8 7—37
Lebanon 0 6 6 6—18
Scoring Summary
H—Lowe 90 kickoff return (run failed)
H—Dye 12 interception return (Musick pass from Gill)
L—Hertig 85 run (kick failed)
H—Horn 1 run (Horn pass from Gill)
H—Miller 2 run (Horn run)
L—Hertig 38 pass from Musick (pass failed)
L—Olson 9 run (run failed)
H—Lowe 10 run (Marsh kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: HON 19, LEB 9; Rushes-Yards: HON 53-253, LEB 26-198; Passing Yards: HON 49, LEB 73; Comp-Att-Int: HON 4-15-1, LEB 7-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: HON 0-0, LEB 2-2; Penalties-Yards: HON 6-50, LEB 4-30; Punts-Average: HON 5-24.4, LEB 1-53.