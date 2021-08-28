PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker tops Lebanon, 37-18

“If we could have got going in the first half, I think we played better in the second half, I feel it would have been a better ballgame,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We shot ourselves in the foot, gave the opening kickoff up for a TD, and threw a pick-6, that’s on me. I made a bad play call down there, that isn’t on the QB or tight end, that’s on me.”

Explosive junior Zach Hertig was able to get Lebanon on the scoreboard with an 85-yard jaunt.

Honaker answered with an outstanding 13-play, 78-yard drive with fullback Jax Horn busting into the end zone from one yard out. With the conversion, the Tigers took a 22-6 lead into the half.

Honaker added another good drive in their first possession in the second half with Skylar Miller scoring from two yards out.

Lebanon kept battling. Hertig caught a 38-yard TD pass from Hunter Musick, and Grayson Olson added a 9-yard scoring run.

Lowe closed out the scoring in the game with a 10-yard touchdown scamper for Honaker.

The Tigers picked up 253 yards on the ground, led by Lowe with 98 rushing yards. Miller (70 yards), Gill (66 yards), and Horn (28 yards) were all factors in the versatile running game.