PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker takes 49-7 win over Castlewood

HONAKER, Va. - Two games into the fall season, Honaker has doubled its win total from the spring. The Tigers exploded for a 49-7 victory over visiting Castlewood on Friday.

“It’s always nice to get a win,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “We were sluggish at times, but the defense came up with some big plays to put us in some good positions.”

The Tigers had a total of six yards, their first two possessions, punting twice. It was scoreless after 12 minutes of play. But the Blue Devils also struggled to move the ball against the Honaker defense and senior safety T.J. Hubbard.

“This feels great,” said Hubbard. “Castlewood came out and gave us a beating last spring. We studied and practiced really hard this week.”

Honaker finally got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. They used the three-prong rushing attack of running backs Aidan Lowe, Skylar Miller and fullback Jax Horn to move 55 yards in eight plays. Lowe scored from one yard out and quarterback Sean Gill scrambled in for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage.

Castlewood worked hard to answer and were moving the ball. They drove to the Honaker 16. On a 2nd-and-3 a bad snap was recovered by Honaker freshman Jaxon Dye. That’s when the tide turned on the Blue Devils.