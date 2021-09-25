PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker gets important win over defending BDD champ Grundy

HONAKER, Va. – Most years the Black Diamond District football championship has been decided by the outcome of Honaker vs. Grundy.

There are still a lot of games to be played, but the Honaker Tigers took a huge first step in the district title race on Friday with a 38-24 victory over Grundy in the first BDD contest for each team.

“ This is a great win,” said Doug Hubbard, who is in his 39th and final year as head coach at Honaker. “The kids played hard, they practiced hard all week, and we got some kids back healthy.”

Honaker (3-1, 1-0) played without eight players due to COVID-19 protocols last week in a lopsided loss to Eastside. The Tigers had all their weapons and they needed them against the Golden Wave. It was an offensive shootout, especially in the first half.

Junior Ian Scammell did everything he could to carry Grundy, rushing for 244 yards – averaging over six yards a carry – and scoring four touchdowns

“ The kid hates to lose,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal of Scammell. “He shows it, and it carries over to the rest of our team. That’s the reason our linemen do such a good job for he and Ethan [Roberts], they care about those kids.”