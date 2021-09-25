PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker gets important win over defending BDD champ Grundy

HONAKER, Va. – Most years the Black Diamond District football championship has been decided by the outcome of Honaker vs. Grundy.
There are still a lot of games to be played, but the Honaker Tigers took a huge first step in the district title race on Friday with a 38-24 victory over Grundy in the first BDD contest for each team.
“ This is a great win,” said Doug Hubbard, who is in his 39th and final year as head coach at Honaker. “The kids played hard, they practiced hard all week, and we got some kids back healthy.”
Honaker (3-1, 1-0) played without eight players due to COVID-19 protocols last week in a lopsided loss to Eastside. The Tigers had all their weapons and they needed them against the Golden Wave. It was an offensive shootout, especially in the first half.
Junior Ian Scammell did everything he could to carry Grundy, rushing for 244 yards – averaging over six yards a carry – and scoring four touchdowns
“ The kid hates to lose,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal of Scammell. “He shows it, and it carries over to the rest of our team. That’s the reason our linemen do such a good job for he and Ethan [Roberts], they care about those kids.”
Grundy (1-2, 0-1) took the opening kickoff and methodically drove down the field. The Golden Wave ran 11 plays and moved 68 yards with Scammell bursting in from four yards out to take a 6-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for Honaker to answer. On the Tigers’ first offensive play, Aidan Lowe raced 53-yards to tie the game.
The Tigers capitalized on a Grundy fumble that was recovered by Honaker’s Isaac Johnson. Quarterback Sean Gill connected on a couple of passes and then scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper for a 12-6 advantage.
Scammell scored on a 21-yard dash and Roberts ran in the two-point conversion to put Grundy up 14-12 with 7:27 left in the first half.
Skylar Miller added a 25-yard run for the Tigers to set up a five-yard TD rush. Miller then caught a pass from Gill for the conversion as Honaker took a 20-14 lead.
Using mostly the running of Scammell the Wave again answered. Scammell scored on a one-yard rush and added a run for two to give the Golden Wave a 22-20 lead with 1:02 remaining in the explosive first half.
The scoring wasn’t done. Gill lofted a 26-yard TD pass to freshman Peyton Musick with two ticks left on the clock. Gill threw to Malachi Lowe for the conversion and a 28-22 advantage at intermission.
The defenses slowed things down in the second half. Gill again connected with Musick on a 28-yard score to give the Tigers a 12-point lead.
Honaker had three turnovers in the second half, but Grundy could only take advantage of one. With a short field, the Wave drove 22 yards with Scammell scoring on a two-yard rush early in the fourth quarter for the final margin. The Tigers kept the bunch from Buchanan County out of the end zone the rest of the way.
“ If we could have limited our penalties, maybe we could have stayed in it, in a scoring game,” Plymal said. “We had too many penalties, too many mistakes, and you can’t blow coverages.
“ But I want to give Doug Hubbard some credit. He didn’t have all his kids last week, he got them back and got them in line and he had a great game plan. We saw a lot of things that we hadn’t seen, and they burnt us on some things. It was a great game, congratulations to Doug.”
Gill was 9-of-14 passing for 164 yards for the Tigers. Lowe rushed for 93 yards and Miller added 54 yards on the ground for Honaker.
Grundy 6 16 0 6—28
Honaker 12 16 6 0—34
Scoring Summary
G—Scammell 4 run (kick failed)
H—A. Lowe 53 run (run failed)
H—Gill 1 run (pass failed)
G—Scammell 21 run (Roberts run)
H—Miller 5 run (Miller pass from Gill)
G—Scammell 1 run (Scammell run)
H—Musick 26 pass from Gill (M. Lowe pass from Gill)