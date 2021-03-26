PREP FOOTBALL: Holston's Lane Blevins, Brycen Sheets are best friends and two of the best tacklers in the Hogoheegee District

Safety Brycen Sheets and linebacker Lane Blevins are difference-makers at different positions for the football team at Holston High School and the best friends share a differing opinion when they take a seat at the dinner table.
“He hates ketchup and likes mustard,” Sheets said. “But I like ketchup and hate mustard.”
Contrasting condiments aside, the like-minded, hard-nosed, doggedly-determined tackling terrors share a tight bond and will be counted on tonight as the Cavaliers (3-1, 3-0) travel to Rural Retreat (3-1, 2-1) in a first-place Hogoheegee District showdown with major playoff implications.
Blevins has amassed 56 tackles this season, 13 of those resulting in lost yardage.
The stats for Sheets include 36 tackles, one interception and a blocked punt return for a touchdown.
The juniors contribute offensively as well, but they make the biggest impact by making ball carriers endure a rough impact.
“They are always near the ball making plays and rarely get out of position,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “Brycen is a true student of the game and spends a ton of time watching film to improve. Lane lives in the weight room and is also a natural football player who gets himself in a place to make a play more times than not and they are both extremely physical. They are always looking to make a big hit.”
That fearlessness has been on display since the moment they arrived at Holston as Patterson remembers the fired up freshmen.
Some ninth-graders might feel things out and be a tad intimidated or overwhelmed in their first season on the varsity level, but Sheets and Blevins have been full throttle all the time and are three-year starters.
“From day one when this junior class were freshmen things changed for the better for us,” Patterson said. “We had a very competitive group of young players and that was led by Lane and Brycen. They set the tone every day by going after our upperclassmen and that’s when things really started to turn for us. In addition to not backing down from the older guys, Lane and Brycen are two of the most consistently good players we have had since I’ve been at Holston.”
Holston’s fortunes have changed thanks to an invigorated defensive unit.
“Our defense has improved tremendously over the past couple of years,” Blevins said. “We have always been able to score on offense, but we struggled a little bit on defense. Now, we have the best guys at every position and we play with tons of heart.”
The friendship for Blevins and Sheets dates back to elementary school.
They hang out together all the time.
They fish frequently in streams across Southwest Virginia.
Their families vacation together in the summer.
Blevins and Sheets can read each other like a book.
“When we played Northwood I went up to Brycen right before the game and I said, ‘You’re about to get a pick tonight.’ He just laughed,” Blevins said. “I think it was either the first or second quarter I saw the quarterback throw the ball and there comes Brycen for the interception.”
Holston has won three straight games after a season-opening setback to Grayson County as the Cavaliers have played with a sense of urgency.
“We realized after that loss that if you lose one more, you’re out of the playoffs,” Sheets said. “So, we have used that as motivation.”
Sheets and Blevins both played on Holston’s basketball team, which won the program’s first outright district title since 1984.
With two more victories, Holston can win its first Hogoheegee District football championship since 1984 as well.
They’ll get a major challenge this evening against a rugged Rural Retreat rushing attack featuring the likes of Lucas Brewer, Gatlin Hight and quarterback Wyatt Sage.
“Rural Retreat has a very good football team,” Patterson said. “They have good size, they are always physical. They have playmakers at every position, which makes them really difficult to defend and to score against. We will have to play extremely well to give ourselves a chance.”
Sheets and Blevins will have a lot on their plate.
Pass the ketchup and mustard.
“We know this is like a playoff game,” Sheets said. “We have been focused.”