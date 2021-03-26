PREP FOOTBALL: Holston's Lane Blevins, Brycen Sheets are best friends and two of the best tacklers in the Hogoheegee District

That fearlessness has been on display since the moment they arrived at Holston as Patterson remembers the fired up freshmen.

Some ninth-graders might feel things out and be a tad intimidated or overwhelmed in their first season on the varsity level, but Sheets and Blevins have been full throttle all the time and are three-year starters.

“From day one when this junior class were freshmen things changed for the better for us,” Patterson said. “We had a very competitive group of young players and that was led by Lane and Brycen. They set the tone every day by going after our upperclassmen and that’s when things really started to turn for us. In addition to not backing down from the older guys, Lane and Brycen are two of the most consistently good players we have had since I’ve been at Holston.”

Holston’s fortunes have changed thanks to an invigorated defensive unit.

“Our defense has improved tremendously over the past couple of years,” Blevins said. “We have always been able to score on offense, but we struggled a little bit on defense. Now, we have the best guys at every position and we play with tons of heart.”

The friendship for Blevins and Sheets dates back to elementary school.