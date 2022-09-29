 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football: Holston to play at Narrows tonight

Holston logo

It was announced Thursday morning that the Holston Cavaliers will now play Narrows this evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Here is the prediction from the Bristol Herald Courier's sports staff:

Holston at Narrows

Last meeting: Holston 28, Narrows 6 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

This game was rescheduled the morning of kickoff due to the pending wet weather via the remnants of Hurricane Ian. … Narrows (2-1) has only played twice and was last on the gridiron Sept. 16 in a 16-14 setback to Giles. “Narrows is the best team we have faced so far,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “They are very athletic at the skill positions and they are big up front. The QB [Aidan McGlothlin] throws well and they have big, fast receivers. Their defense is stingy. They fly around and no one has had success moving the ball against them.” … Holston played well in all three phases of the game last Friday in 50-21 dismantling of Eastside. The Cavaliers (3-1) scored all 50 of their points in the first half. “We are trying to stay consistent,” Akers said. “Last week we played as well as we have all year and I hope that we keep improving.” … Holston sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed has passed for 271 yards, rushed for 146 yards and as a defensive back has three interceptions and three pass break-ups. Tristan Hess and Dustin Bott have three sacks apiece, while Griffin Hall has kicked two field goals. … Narrows is one of many solid teams in Region 1C and this evening’s game will provide a litmus test for the two-time defending Region 1D champs.

Prediction: Narrows 21, Holston 17

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sixteen high school football games will be played in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area on Friday night. Check out the predictions for those games from local scribes. 

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

PREP ROUNDUP: Hill rules on Battle Hill as Trojans top Falcons

Jacqueline Hill (John Battle), Chloe Adams (Chilhowie), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Sydnee Pendland (Tennessee High), Charli Carpenter (Virginia High), Brooke Bailey (Union), Casey Wampler (West Ridge), Hannah Hodge (Sullivan East), Ella Moss (Marion), Avery Maiden (Patrick Henry) and Emmah McAmis (Wise Central) all led their teams to volleyball victory on Thursday night. 

Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons

Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end. At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height.

In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal.

