Prep Football: Holston to play at Narrows tonight

Holston at Narrows

This game was rescheduled the morning of kickoff due to the pending wet weather via the remnants of Hurricane Ian. … Narrows (2-1) has only played twice and was last on the gridiron Sept. 16 in a 16-14 setback to Giles. “Narrows is the best team we have faced so far,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “They are very athletic at the skill positions and they are big up front. The QB [Aidan McGlothlin] throws well and they have big, fast receivers. Their defense is stingy. They fly around and no one has had success moving the ball against them.” … Holston played well in all three phases of the game last Friday in 50-21 dismantling of Eastside. The Cavaliers (3-1) scored all 50 of their points in the first half. “We are trying to stay consistent,” Akers said. “Last week we played as well as we have all year and I hope that we keep improving.” … Holston sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed has passed for 271 yards, rushed for 146 yards and as a defensive back has three interceptions and three pass break-ups. Tristan Hess and Dustin Bott have three sacks apiece, while Griffin Hall has kicked two field goals. … Narrows is one of many solid teams in Region 1C and this evening’s game will provide a litmus test for the two-time defending Region 1D champs.