PREP FOOTBALL: Holston thumps Northwood 44-0, improves to 7-0

Brycen Sheets passed for 167 yards and accounted for four scores as Holston rolled past Northwood 44-0 for another Hogoheegee District win on Thursday.
Jordan Ezzell supplied 99 yards rushing on five carries, caught three passes for 50 yards and scored twice.
Trent Johnson caught two passes for 56 yards.
The Cavaliers (7-0, 2-0) led 37-0 at halftime.
Northwood (1-5, 0-2) managed just 35 yard rushing and 41 passing.
Northwood 0 0 0 0-0
Holston 21 16 7 0-0
Scoring Summary
H – Sheets 3 run (Hall kick)
H – Quina 30 run (Hall kick)
H – Johnson 45 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
H – Safety, runner tackled in end zone
H – Ezzell 65 run (Hall kick)
H – Ezzell 27 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 1 run (Hall kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 5, H 14; Rushes-Yards: N 31-35, H 28-197; Passing Yards: N 41, H 167; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 1-6-0, H 9-13-0; Penalties-Yards: N 7-57; H 9-55