PREP FOOTBALL: Holston squeaks by Rural Retreat, 30-27

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Logan Walden’s adventures into the corner of Community Stadium’s end zone featured both unexpected pain and elation.
After slipping and falling on the adjacent track following a full-sprint reception attempt earlier in the contest, the Holston wideout found himself there again with less than 30 seconds to play.
This time, a deflected football fell right into his awaiting arms.
Walden’s 5-yard scoring grab from teammate Quaheim Brooks with 23 ticks left boosted the Cavaliers to a hard-fought 30-27 Hogoheegee District victory Friday against host Rural Retreat.
“I was not expecting it,” said Walden, who hauled in a 54-yard grab off a fly pattern during first-half action. “The ball got tipped, and I saw I could make a play. I was able to make the play and toe-tapped my feet inbounds for the game-winner. When the ball got tipped, it was clear as day. It was like tunnel vision to the ball, and I knew I had to make a play.”
However, the winning toss almost did not happen. That’s because Brooks, who rushed for 146 yards and threw for 111 more, rolled out to his right and immediately encountered multiple Rural Retreat defenders at the line of scrimmage. Backpedaling, Brooks lofted an attempt after pulling out of a possible rushing attempt towards the pylon.
“I was planning to go to him, but I had to rollout,” Brooks said. “I knew the defense was going to come up because they thought I might run it, and I was able to dump it off to him. He’s an amazing player.”
The senior signal-caller pointed towards that proverbial corner and hit the outstretched hand of Rural Retreat defensive back Gatlin Hight, who timed his leap perfectly. Somehow, the deflection went sideways and over towards Walden, who did not have to deal with an unforgiving track this time.
“On that play, he initially came open – and their corner did a great job of covering him,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson, whose squad will look to capture an undefeated district campaign with a win next Friday against Chilhowie. “He just kept moving, which is what our coaches teach him to do. He was able to get in behind, and it was just great concentration by him to finish the play. It’s nice to have a little luck on your side, too.”
The Brooks-to-Walden connection came after the Cavaliers (4-1, 4-0) took over following an Indian fumble at its 44-yard line with 3:10 remaining. Brooks, meanwhile, completed four passes on the game-winning drive following a less than ideal start that prompted a second-quarter sideline chat with his coach.
“Coach just told me to get my head in the game, and that I wasn’t playing like I should,” Brooks said. “He got me right and back in there.”
For much of Friday’s contest, Rural Retreat’s ground game was all about chewing up clock and spitting out big plays. Lucas Brewer was the beneficiary of that blocking attack, breaking off three runs of 34 yards or more – including an 80-yard burst that set up one Indian tally and a subsequent 65-yard TD scamper that resulted in a 21-6 Indian edge with 7:01 until halftime.
“Lucas is a tough kid,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “He’s just one of those kids who’s got that instinct. He’s by far our most experienced football player.”
Brewer posted a whopping 228 yards off just 18 carries for the Indians (3-2, 2-2), who must now wait two weeks before knowing about their playoff fate.
“It was a good high school football game,” Hughes said. “Unfortunately, we came up just a little bit short.”
Holston 0 16 6 8 – 30
Rural Retreat 7 14 0 6 – 27
Scoring Summary
RR – Brewer 19 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 1 run (Brewer kick)
H – Ezzell 1 run (Ezzell run)
RR – Brewer 65 run (Brewer kick)
H – Brooks 4 run (Brooks run)
H – Johnson 29 run (run failed)
RR – Hight 31 run (kick failed)
H – Walden 5 pass from Brooks (Norris pass from Brooks)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 17, RR 13, Rushes-Yards: H 48-280, RR 43-344, Passing Yards: H 111, RR 0: Comp-Att-Int: H 7-17-2, RR 0-5-1, Penalties-Yards: H 9-60, RR 8-57, Fumbles-Lost H 2-0, RR 2-1, Punts-Avg.: H 5-32.4, RR 4-21.3.