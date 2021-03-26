PREP FOOTBALL: Holston squeaks by Rural Retreat, 30-27

“I was planning to go to him, but I had to rollout,” Brooks said. “I knew the defense was going to come up because they thought I might run it, and I was able to dump it off to him. He’s an amazing player.”

The senior signal-caller pointed towards that proverbial corner and hit the outstretched hand of Rural Retreat defensive back Gatlin Hight, who timed his leap perfectly. Somehow, the deflection went sideways and over towards Walden, who did not have to deal with an unforgiving track this time.

“On that play, he initially came open – and their corner did a great job of covering him,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson, whose squad will look to capture an undefeated district campaign with a win next Friday against Chilhowie. “He just kept moving, which is what our coaches teach him to do. He was able to get in behind, and it was just great concentration by him to finish the play. It’s nice to have a little luck on your side, too.”

The Brooks-to-Walden connection came after the Cavaliers (4-1, 4-0) took over following an Indian fumble at its 44-yard line with 3:10 remaining. Brooks, meanwhile, completed four passes on the game-winning drive following a less than ideal start that prompted a second-quarter sideline chat with his coach.