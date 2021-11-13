PREP FOOTBALL: Holston kept its perfect record intact, while perfect ending eludes Honaker coach Doug Hubbard

DAMASCUS, Va. – The Holston Cavaliers kept their perfect record intact, while a perfect ending eluded Honaker coach Doug Hubbard.
Hubbard’s final game at the helm of Tigers occurred on Friday night in a 42-7 loss to the Cavs in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs and while a victorious farewell would have perhaps been more deserved for the dean of far Southwest Virginia football coaches, he was at peace with the end of a successful career.
“ How do you feel sorry when you’ve got to do everything you wanted to do your whole life?” Hubbard said. “And I’ve done it where I wanted to do it at. I’ve been blessed with great kids along the way and great fans. It’s nice to do something and people appreciate what you’ve done. I look back at it is I’ve been blessed.”
Holston (11-0) hosts the Grundy Golden Wave (6-4) next week in the VHSL Region 1D semifinals and the Cavaliers followed their usual script on Friday with a hard-hitting defense and balanced offensive attack.
The dudes from Damascus forced four turnovers and limited Honaker (5-6) to 105 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Trent Johnson rushed for two touchdowns, tallied a two-point conversion and also snagged an interception.
“ We knew they were a tough challenge and would be playing for their coach,” Johnson said. “We worked hard in practice this week and really got better.”
The 61-year-old Hubbard heads into retirement after 39 successful seasons leading the football program at his alma mater.
His first game as a head coach had occurred 13,958 days earlier on Aug. 26, 1983, a 26-7 loss to Haysi as William Dye accounted for the team’s only touchdown.
Skylar Miller had the lone TD for the Tigers in Hubbard’s last game as the junior scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
In a full-circle moment, that first season on the job ended with a loss to Holston and his last season as the gridiron boss at Honaker ended with a defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers.
Hubbard had coached games on fields from Appalachia to Wytheville and many other area map dots since then – 388 in all – and the journey concluded around 9 p.m. on Friday at a stadium just off Route 91 in Washington County.
Members of the officiating crew came over to shake his hand after the final buzzer sounded, Honaker principal Tony Bush provided him with a game ball and Holston public address announcer David Matlock read a tribute to Hubbard both before and after the game.
Hubbard hugged each one of his players and many other well-wishers on the field following the contest.
He did achieve one more milestone in a career full of them as he coached at least one playoff game in five different decades (1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and coached them all while representing the community where he was born and raised.
“ I just told him congratulations and it’s been a great career for him,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “Thirty-nine years in this profession nowadays is a long time. I am only 40-years-old and he has been doing it a lot longer than I have. His kids played hard and I’m proud to have coached against him.”
Akers was proud of how Holston executed too as the Cavaliers matched a single-season school record for wins. Johnson ripped off runs of 17 and 53 yards in the first half.
“ Trent’s fast and when he gets out in space he’s hard to catch,” Akers said. “We got some good blocks on the edge and he did the rest.”
Gage Quina led Holston with 100 rushing yards on 12 carries with two TDs and Jordan Ezzell had a nifty TD reception on a scoring strike from Brycen Sheets and also had a touchdown run.
“ We’re healthy and that’s a big thing right now,” Akers said. “Knock on wood, if we stay healthy, we’re pretty good. I’m happy where we’re at right now.”
Friday marked the end of an era as it will be strange not seeing Hubbard stalking the Honaker sidelines in 2022. The son of a coal miner who grew up in the Robinson Ridge section of Swords Creek in Russell County certainly left a legacy as a football coach.
“ I guess the reality will hit Sunday morning when I don’t have a coaches meeting or Monday when I don’t have practice,” Hubbard said. “I guess it just hasn’t had a chance to hit me good and hard. … The kindness and gratitude people have shown me throughout the years, not just this year, has been unreal. It’s not always been perfect, but it’s nice to be appreciated, I guess, is the best way to put it.”
Honaker 0 0 7 0—6
Holston 21 6 15 0—42
Scoring Summary
Hol – Quina 45 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Johnson 17 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Ezzell 70 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
Hol – Johnson 53 run (kick blocked)
Hol – Quina 9 run (Johnson run)
Hol – Ezzell 3 run (Hall kick)
Hon – S. Miller 6 run (Marsh kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Hon 6, Hol 19; Rushes-Yards: Hon 30-91, Hol 35-259; Passing Yards: Hon 14, Hol 151; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Hon 2-10-1, Hol 8-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: Hon 5-3, Hol 1-0; Penalties-Yards: Hon 5-45, Hol 5-40; Punts-Average: Hon 5-32.4, Hol 2-35.