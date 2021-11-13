PREP FOOTBALL: Holston kept its perfect record intact, while perfect ending eludes Honaker coach Doug Hubbard

“ I just told him congratulations and it’s been a great career for him,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “Thirty-nine years in this profession nowadays is a long time. I am only 40-years-old and he has been doing it a lot longer than I have. His kids played hard and I’m proud to have coached against him.”

Akers was proud of how Holston executed too as the Cavaliers matched a single-season school record for wins. Johnson ripped off runs of 17 and 53 yards in the first half.

“ Trent’s fast and when he gets out in space he’s hard to catch,” Akers said. “We got some good blocks on the edge and he did the rest.”

Gage Quina led Holston with 100 rushing yards on 12 carries with two TDs and Jordan Ezzell had a nifty TD reception on a scoring strike from Brycen Sheets and also had a touchdown run.

“ We’re healthy and that’s a big thing right now,” Akers said. “Knock on wood, if we stay healthy, we’re pretty good. I’m happy where we’re at right now.”

Friday marked the end of an era as it will be strange not seeing Hubbard stalking the Honaker sidelines in 2022. The son of a coal miner who grew up in the Robinson Ridge section of Swords Creek in Russell County certainly left a legacy as a football coach.