PREP FOOTBALL: Holston finishes regular season 10-0, repeats as Hogoheegee District champs

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Holston senior Jordan Ezzell has a basic approach to running the football.
“I just never quit, and I do whatever it takes to get yards,” Ezzell said.
With a mix of spin moves, fakes, cuts and second-effort charges, Ezzell rushed for 144 yards and a score Friday as the Cavaliers took a 16-3 victory over Chilhowie Warriors.
The win clinched a 10-0 regular season mark and the second-straight Hogoheegee District title for Holston.
“ When we were in middle school, we saw the losing records in our program and we wanted to make a change,” Ezzell said. That’s when we all decided to make a commitment to each other and to the weight room.”
First-year Holston coach Chris Akers said he noticed that can-do mentality shortly after replacing Derrick Patterson as boss of the Cavaliers in early June.
“ These kids make me life easy,” Akers said. “They are gritty and almost all of them are in the weight room four days a week. We hang our hats on hard work.”
Holston did most of its work early at one of the toughest stadiums for road teams in far Southwest Virginia.
On Holston’s second offensive play of the game, Ezzell scored on a 69-yard blast down the sideline.
“ It was just a normal power run,” Ezzell said. “I faked inside and then was able to get outside after I got some blocks.”
Those blocks came from senior running back Gage Quina, junior tackle Brack Stamper and first-year receiver Noah Tweed.
“ It’s fun to watch Jordan run,” Akers said.
With 5:55 left in the opening quarter, the Cavaliers went up 13-0 when quarterback Brycen Sheets on a 20-yard run. That score came seconds after a blocked punt by Lane Blevins.
“ Chilhowie is a good team that is hard to beat here, but we didn’t want to share our district title three ways,” Akers said. “Winning up here on Chilhowie’s senior night, this is big for us.”
The lone Chilhowie score was a 24-yard field goal from senior Daniel Hutton with 1:06 left in the first quarter
“ We were kind of shellshocked early, but I thought we made some good adjustments,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said.
Chilhowie managed just 113 total yards against the active linebacker corps of Blevins, Quina, Ezzell and junior Dustin Bott.
“ We moved the ball well in the first half, but we couldn’t much going at all after that,” Robinson said. “In these last two games, we were very competitive against two good teams but we just couldn’t make plays when we had to.
“ The second half of our schedule was stacked, but we did take care of business early to make the playoffs.”
Most of the offense for Chilhowie on Friday came on rollout passes and runs from senior quarterback D.J. Martin, who has played through a high ankle sprain most of the season.
Holston rushed for 230 yards, as Ezzell, Quina, Trent Johnson and Sheets continually bounced off tacklers.
“ We talked about that all week,” Robinson said. “Those guys are tough to bring down and they always fall forward.”
Senior defensive tackles Hunter Powers and Joey Widener played well for Chilhowie.
With Ezzell carrying a heavy load, Holston controlled the ball in the second half. The Cavaliers scored on a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter from junior Griffin Hall following a 47-yard pass to sophomore Landon Sanders.
Ezzell said the Holston running backs embrace the never-quit approach.
“ In our group meetings, we talk about making yards after contact and fighting for yards,” Ezzell said.
And for the second straight season, that fight came with a reward.
“ 10 and 0, that sounds great,” Ezzell said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Holston 13 0 3 0-16
Chilhowie 3 0 0 0-3
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 69 run (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 20 run (kick blocked)
C – Hutton 24 FG
H – Hall 34 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: H 13, C 6; Rushes-Yards: H 37-230, C 27-56; Passing Yards: H 79, C 57; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 3-12-0, C 8-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, C 2-1; Penalties-Yards: H 11-85, C 5-45; Punts-Average: H 4-28, C 5-36
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544