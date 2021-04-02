PREP FOOTBALL: Holston downs Chilhowie for first Hogoheegee District title since 1984

DAMASCUS, Va. – Holston Cavaliers senior quarterback Quaheim Brooks is accustomed to being a marked man.
Midway through the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Chilhowie Warriors, the senior was surrounded by five Chilhowie defenders.
Just when it seemed that Brooks was about to be sacked, he changed directions and launched a deep pass across the field that receiver Ethan Norris turned into an 83-yard score.
“I got hit a few times, but I wanted to keep the play alive,” Brooks said. “It came down to instinct.”
Brooks used his instincts and athletic ability to guide Holston to a 35-0 win over the Warriors. The win clinched the first outright Hogoheegee District championship for Holston since 1984.
“Winning district has been a goal for us, and we wanted to do it for our community because they support us through everything,” Brooks said.
The loyal Cavalier fans were treated to a well-rounded show on this chilly homecoming night.
Holston collected 263 totals yards, built a 22-0 halftime lead and allowed just 143 yards.
Holston head coach Derrick Patterson summed up his emotions with one word.
“Amazing,” Patterson said. “This is a big win for our school and community, especially with everything our program has been through and all that our team has endured this season. I’ve just honored to coach these kids.”
The list of heroes for Holston included junior linebacker Lane Blevins (14 tackles), junior linebacker Jordan Ezzell (65 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and rugged sophomore twins Dillon and Dustin Bott.
“We’re pretty good,” Brooks said. “Our coach cares about us and we all want to play hard for him.”
Few players in the area play harder than the 6-foot, 185-pound Blevins.
“We looked for that [1984] trophy at school, and it feels good to win another one,” Blevins said. “This was also the first time we’ve beaten Chilhowie in a while. Chilhowie is known for football. We’re pretty good, too.”
As usual, the headliner for Holston was Brooks. He rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries with one score and passed for 104 yards, including the improvisational masterpiece of a touchdown pass to Norris.
“That play took a lot of the air out of us,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “[Brooks] is the real deal.”
Fans were buzzing over the scramble and TD pass by Brooks, but Blevins wasn’t surprised.
“When Q gets loose, we have no doubt that he’s going to make a play. He does that every day,” Blevins said.
This past week in practice, Robinson brought in former Chilhowie star quarterback Zack Cale to simulate the versatility of Brooks. But Brooks just has a way of confounding defenders and coordinators.
“Brooks is one of the more explosive players I’ve seen in a few years,” Robinson said.
Robinson began the game with a twist, with running back Jonathan Gilley working at quarterback behind an unbalanced line.
“We were just trying to give [Holston] something they hadn’t seen, but they did a good job of adjusting to it,’ Robinson said. “That’s a really good team that’s playing well at the right time. They could make some noise in the playoffs.”
Chilhowie (2-4) turned the ball over twice and managed just one drive inside the Holston 20-yard line. Trent Johnson returned a Chilhowie fumble 35 yards for a score in the final minute of the third quarter.
Gilley led the Warriors with 54 yards rushing on 12 carries, while regular quarterback D.J. Martin added 47 yards rushing on 16 carries.
“It’s been a frustrating season,” Robinson said. “I don’t think we performed up to our capabilities and that’s on me.”
Meanwhile the good times continue for Holston, which improved to 5-1.
“This is a night to remember for all of us, but we just want to keep trucking now,” Brooks said.
Chilhowie 0 0 0 0-0
Holston 8 14 13 0 35
Scoring Summary
H – Brooks 29 run (Walden pass from Brooks)
H – Ezzell 1 run (Brooks run)
H – Norris 83 pass from Brooks (run failed)
H – Ezzell 3 run (run failed)
H – Johnson 35 fumble return (Allen kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 11, H 15; Rushes-Yards: C 43-114, H 35-159; Passing Yards: C 29, H 104; Comp.-Att.-Int: C 3-8-1, H 3-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 3-1, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 3-25, H 7-53; Punts-Average: C 4-33, H 3-37
