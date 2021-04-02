PREP FOOTBALL: Holston downs Chilhowie for first Hogoheegee District title since 1984

DAMASCUS, Va. – Holston Cavaliers senior quarterback Quaheim Brooks is accustomed to being a marked man.

Midway through the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Chilhowie Warriors, the senior was surrounded by five Chilhowie defenders.

Just when it seemed that Brooks was about to be sacked, he changed directions and launched a deep pass across the field that receiver Ethan Norris turned into an 83-yard score.

“I got hit a few times, but I wanted to keep the play alive,” Brooks said. “It came down to instinct.”

Brooks used his instincts and athletic ability to guide Holston to a 35-0 win over the Warriors. The win clinched the first outright Hogoheegee District championship for Holston since 1984.

“Winning district has been a goal for us, and we wanted to do it for our community because they support us through everything,” Brooks said.

The loyal Cavalier fans were treated to a well-rounded show on this chilly homecoming night.

Holston collected 263 totals yards, built a 22-0 halftime lead and allowed just 143 yards.

Holston head coach Derrick Patterson summed up his emotions with one word.