PREP FOOTBALL: Holston defense dominates again as Cavs cruise past Grundy in Region 1D semifinals, improve to 12-0

Those are the point totals of Holston’s first 12 opponents.

A week after opening the postseason with a 42-7 win over Honaker, Holston took the shine off another team from the Black Diamond District.

“ I think our best two games have been the last two games and that’s what you want to do,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “Peak in the playoffs.”

Grundy’s offense went three-and-out on its first possession and that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“ We just like to show up and play,” said Holston junior linebacker Dustin Bott. “We’ve got the greatest linebackers I’ve ever seen at Holston. We just make plays. We knew what we had to do and who we had to stop.”

That would be Grundy junior Ian Scammell, who entered the game with 2,133 yards this season and 4,640 for his career. Scammell finished with 127 yards on 22 carries, but didn’t get past the 100-yard mark until gaining 29 yards on his final carry of the night.

Dillon Bott, Caleb Casey and Brack Stamper up front, Lane Blevins, Dustin Bott, Jordan Ezzell and Gage Quina at linebacker and Noah Tweed, Trent Johnson, Brycen Sheets and Landon Sanders in the secondary are a formidable 11.