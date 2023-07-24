One by-product of leading the Tennessee High football team is the possibility of serving as a tour guide on the side.

That has been the experience for Josh Holt, the Vikings’ second-year head coach, who can look outside the Tennessee High fieldhouse, known as the Viking Keep, and see people checking out the historic Stone Castle.

First opened in Bristol in 1937, the Stone Castle has become more than just home for the Vikings. It has also become an iconic part of the community that serves as a drawing card, not only for potential opponents looking for a game, but for tourists to the area.

There are plans to renovate the historic stadium, with particular focus on the visiting bleachers, but it still draws the admiration of those who stop.

“It is a gorgeous place right now and it is super special and that is only going to add to it. We are really lucky to have this place,” Holt said. “I will be in here in the summer and I will walk outside and there will be people out there. Early this year I walked out, whenever the drag [races] were town, and two guys from Oregon were just in here. They were amazed and I gave them a little history. It is a cool place.”

That is far from the only time visitors have stopped to check out the medieval-looking facility that has been part of Bristol for nearly 90 years.

“Some people come off the interstate just to see it. Sometimes they will just poke their heads in the door and I will go out and show them the place,” Holt said. “If you have something like this you had better show it off. You don’t see it all the time.”

Holt, who also played and served as an assistant coach at Tennessee High, has been busy at the Stone Castle over the last two years, outfitting the Viking Keep with artifacts from program history, including from the 1971 and 1972 state championship teams and ‘72 national championship squad. They are in the process of posting lineage stickers in various lockers, providing the path of families related to Tennessee High football, from current senior quarterback Jimmy Phipps to graduated lineman Evan Bedwell.

“We kind of made it a little homey. It was kind of empty for a while with Covid and the change in the coaches. Last year was a big part of what we did.,” Holt said. “We did our lineage locker stickers and that is a pretty cool deal.”

Tennessee High football holds a special place in Holt’s heart and he is doing his part to keep that tradition alive.

“A big thing we say around here is tradition never graduates. That is part of we are trying to do is build on that tradition and that is what this place is for,” he said. “We are lucky to be inside the Castle, we are fortunate to have this place and we are going to make it as home-like as we can.”

That tradition was celebrated last season in a game with West Ridge in which the 1972 team that won the national championship was honored. It was definitely one of Holt’s highlights in his first season leading the Vikings.

“It was a cool night. It was so cool to see those guys,” he said. “You kind of saw them throughout the week, the news was talking about it and the paper was so it was a really cool feeling. That went a long way with the kids because right out there in that hallway is a bunch of ‘72 stuff so they could see who was actually coming in.”

Those two teams finished a combined 25-0 in two seasons, including a 13-0 mark when they were crowned national champions by the Minnesota-based National Sports News Service. That team was loaded with talent and Holt was glad to make sure they were honored for their accomplishments all those years ago.

“That bunch had like five D-I players on the team, it was an awesome time in football here at Tennessee High,” Holt said. “They are legends, they are the best to ever do it here. It was cool to have those guys around.”