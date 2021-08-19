PREP FOOTBALL: History awaits as West Ridge debuts at Volunteer

While Volunteer won a 7-on-7 competition at John Battle in July, Hilton was pleased with how the Wolves looked in a trio of scrimmages, which included Class 4A powers Greeneville and Elizabethton, along with Sullivan East.

“We feel pretty comfortable,” Hilton said. “:We are going to come out and try to run the ball and do that kind of stuff and then throw it when we get an opportunity. We feel like we have got the guys in position to do that.”

Hilton doesn’t expect many surprises from the Falcons. They will be led by quarterback Garrison Barrett, along with a trio of talent receivers with the ability to take the ball to the house.

“He has got as strong of an arm as anybody I have seen and they have got four really, really athletic long receivers,” he said. “Jesse has not made any secret about it, they are going to throw the ball, they are going to try to make big plays. We are going to see if we can eliminate that and we will obviously have to get to the quarterback some.”

McMillian knows that is the plan. The Falcons have to do their best to nullify those efforts.