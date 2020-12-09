PREP FOOTBALL: Hilton has plan in place as West Ridge football coach

Justin Hilton already had a plan in place. Now it’s time to put it into action.
Hilton was selected earlier this week as the first head football coach of the West Ridge Wolves, which will begin play in the fall of 2021.
“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity, not very many people get to do this,” said Hilton, a Sullivan South graduate, who has been part of the Rebels’ coaching staff since 2003, winning 28 games as head coach over the last four seasons. “It is something that we went into that if I got it I was going to have a plan and be ready to go. It worked out so we are excited to get started.”
His plan will be shared with team members during a meeting next week, which will be in-person or through virtual means due to COVID-19 issues.
“I think the big thing will be having an information meeting, making sure everybody is on the same page,” said Hilton, who started coaching at Colonial Heights Middle School while completing his degree at East Tennessee State. He has also served as an assistant at Sullivan East. “You have got the calendar set for workouts and how we are going to do spring practice and hopefully transition into the new building by summer…
“We are going to lay out expectations and the calendar for the kids so they will know what is going on just so they can plan ahead. The expectation will be that we have a lot to do and we need to have folks present there to do it.”
West Ridge, which will be made up of students from Sullivan South, Central and North, is still under construction. Offseason workouts will have to be done elsewhere, while following COVID-19 protocols.
“It is going to be tough if we are not in school,” Hilton said. “If we are able to get into the weight room, then we will have to mask up and go in at lower numbers and stay spread out, sanitize the equipment on exchanges between each group, which is what we did this past summer so there is a protocol for it.”
Bringing together three groups of athletes and meshing them into one team definitely presents a challenge, but Hilton figured the students might handle the change better than the adults.
“I think it is going to be fine. I think kids are resilient, they want to play football,” he said. “If you give a group of little kids a ball that don’t know each other they are friends by the end of the day.
“The kids are going to be fine, the adults are going to have to get on the same page and realize we are all going to be a part of one big family. I think when that happens then that is going to be the biggest win of all…
“Adults are usually more set in their ways than the kids are. The kids, heck, they just want to have a good time.”
Hilton has scheduled spring practice at West Ridge to begin on May 3. If the facilities aren’t ready at the new school, there are plenty of options available.
“I think everything will be ready to go by the season and by summer workouts,” Hilton said. “Spring practice, we may have to be flexible on, but we have got North, Central and South, any of those are very good facilities if we need to use them so I don’t see that being any kind of bad deal at all.”
Hilton is now working on compiling his staff of assistants, having visited Sullivan North on Wednesday and will be at Sullivan Central today.
“We are meeting with all the current staffs, just kind of gauging the interest,” he said. “We are going to take the folks from those different ones and evaluate it and get the best group of guys we can together. If there is an opportunity for an outside hire then I don’t think we are ruling that out.”
As for the athletes themselves, Hilton is excited for a larger number with plenty of talent to choose from.
“I think just the sheer number of people. You have got a larger group to choose from and you should have more talent to choose from,” he said. “Meshing all that together, I think once that happens that is going to be an important thing.
“I am excited. I have seen North play, I have seen Central plays, obviously I have seen my guys play and there is talented kids on all those teams.”
The Wolves will, literally, be thrown to the wolves by starting out as a 6A school, the largest classification in Tennessee. Hilton isn’t looking for any kind of excuses.
“I have been at South and at Central we have been playing the [4A] state champions twice every year in Greeneville and Elizabethton, and they have had some good success against 6A schools,” whose Wolves will open the season with consecutive road games at Volunteer and Daniel Boone before hosting the home opener with Science Hill. “Those kids have seen good football and when we go down to Chattanooga in the playoffs our kids have seen good football.
“It will be an adjustment, just the sheer number of kids on a team, but at the end of the day, we are going to coach them up to block and tackle and compete and I think we are going to be fine.”
While there is still plenty of work to do on the facilities at West Ridge, Hilton has seen pictures of what the final product will be.
“It is going to be amazing. The gyms are huge, they are getting the bleachers in on the football field, the weight room is going to be good size,” he said. “I am excited. I think when they get that finished and we get the public in there to see it is going to generate some enthusiasm.”
Bringing the communities together will take a group effort. After all, Central has been in existence since 1968, while South and North opened their doors in 1980. Hilton thinks as coaches, facilities and more falls into place, the better the adjustment will be.
“If you went to any of those schools on a Friday night you saw how full the stands were and the amount of school spirit. Those communities are hungry for competitive football teams,” Hilton said. “I think the product we put on the field will fuel the excitement for them. I think the big thing is just going to be when all of this becomes tangible, hiring coaches, the fieldhouse being completed, the field being completed, when the first game is played.
“When people actually can see the product I think it is going to be an easier transition.”
Of course, much also lies with the issues with COVID-19, which hopefully will be more under control as next year progresses toward summer and fall.
“I feel like we have got a good plan and I think we know the challenges that we need to meet,” Hilton said. “Now you throw COVID in there on top of all this and that makes it a little bit hairy, but we are going to attack each problem as it comes.”
Hilton plans to reach out to other local schools, such as Union in Big Stone Gap, that combined enrollments in 2001.
“This has been done before at numerous of other places, it is not an impossible task,” he said. “You just look at Union over in Virginia and some of those schools, they have had good success early on.
“I am not afraid to lean on those guys and ask them questions for what they did good and what they did bad. I think we have got a good plan, but it will be a flexible plan.”
Hilton, who will lean on other local schools, such as Union in Big Stone Gap, for advice on combining school enrollments, will certainly miss Sullivan South, a school that has been a huge part of his life.
Sometimes a new step becomes necessary.
“That school has been good to me and I have had a lot of good memories there,” he said. “I try to view it that this is God’s plan, He has opened this door up and we are going to make the best out of it.”
