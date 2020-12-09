PREP FOOTBALL: Hilton has plan in place as West Ridge football coach

“If you went to any of those schools on a Friday night you saw how full the stands were and the amount of school spirit. Those communities are hungry for competitive football teams,” Hilton said. “I think the product we put on the field will fuel the excitement for them. I think the big thing is just going to be when all of this becomes tangible, hiring coaches, the fieldhouse being completed, the field being completed, when the first game is played.

“When people actually can see the product I think it is going to be an easier transition.”

Of course, much also lies with the issues with COVID-19, which hopefully will be more under control as next year progresses toward summer and fall.

“I feel like we have got a good plan and I think we know the challenges that we need to meet,” Hilton said. “Now you throw COVID in there on top of all this and that makes it a little bit hairy, but we are going to attack each problem as it comes.”

Hilton plans to reach out to other local schools, such as Union in Big Stone Gap, that combined enrollments in 2001.

“This has been done before at numerous of other places, it is not an impossible task,” he said. “You just look at Union over in Virginia and some of those schools, they have had good success early on.