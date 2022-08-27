Prep Football: Harris, Taylor star in Tazewell's 46-21 thumping of Virginia High

TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell Bulldogs wasted no time Friday showing that their offense had some flash and some power.

Behind the wheels of Cassius Harris and the strength of Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell defeated Virginia High, 46-21 to open its season and Southwest District play victoriously at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.

“When you play the first game and its in the district, it’s a huge game. We told these guys all week we can’t just walk into the season,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris. “We had to come in running and punch them in the mouth tonight.”

Harris knows he has two special rushers in Taylor and his youngest son, Cassius.

“Both of them stepped up,” the boss Bulldog said. “They both are phenomenal athletes. If you make a little mistake on defense, both of them are capable of making you pay. They deserve this because they spent a lot of time in the weight room getting their bodies ready for this game.”

The first six minutes of the first quarter went by rather quietly for both squads before Taylor made his wrath felt on Witten Field.

Taylor caught a screen from Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy and took it 65 yards into Bearcats territory all while doing his best Marshawn Lynch impression. Taylor’s thunderous run set the tone for the contest while those clad in Kelly Green rose to their feet.

“ It started out with a couple good blocks,” said Taylor. “I would not have that run without my blocking.”

A few plays later, Taylor plunged into the endzone from one yard out to put the Bulldogs in front of Virginia High, 6-0 with 4:55 remaining in the opening frame.

The Bulldogs continued to assert their will into the second quarter and found their way into the end zone via the Tazewell County air.

With 9:08 remaining in the second quarter, Creasy, Tazewell’s sophomore signal caller, found Logan McDonald on a 24-yard toss to extend the Bulldog lead to 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

Five minutes later, Tazewell went back to Taylor in an effort to continue their offensive onslaught of the Bearcats. With 4:31 left in the second half, Taylor thundered into the endzone for the second time Friday on a 3-yard plunge to extend the Bulldogs lead to 21-0 after the Zephyr Dagout extra point.

“ It feels great [to get on the board twice],” said Taylor, who finished with 81 yards on the evening. “Hopefully, we can come back with that same mentality next week and do it over and over again.”

The visiting Bearcats would not go quietly though. The orange and black squad which travelled 71 miles to Tazewell made their way onto the scoreboard courtesy of sophomore tailback Alijah Burks who burrowed into the end zone from one yard out to cut the Bearcats deficit to 14 with a 21-7 score.

However, whatever hopes the Bearcats had on getting back into the game in the second were quickly dashed by one of the area’s best speedsters.

14 seconds after the Burks touchdown, Bulldogs wide receiver Cassius Harris took a Creasy handoff 69 yards to the endzone to extend the Bulldogs lead to 27-7 heading into halftime.

However, the University of Richmond commit’s night was just getting started.

With 8:50 remaining in the third quarter, Harris left Virginia High defenders in the dirt as the standout senior galloped 18 yards into the endzone for his second score of the contest, which put Tazewell up 34-7.

Harris’s third quarter was not over. The six-foot-two FCS commit took a four-yard scamper into the end zone for his third score of the night to increase the Tazewell’s advantage to 40-6 with 3:50 left in the third frame.

Virginia High’s heart continued to beat as Donnie Thomas returned a kickoff 81 yards for a score with 3:37 left in the third, which closed with Tazewell in charge 40-14.

Virginia High put together another score with 10:24 left in the final quarter when Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones found Dante Worley on the end of a 26-yard rocket to bring the score to 40-21.

The Bulldogs decided to tune the jukebox back to its best hit of the night with 3:49 left in the game. Harris took off on a 37-yard dash to score his fourth touchdown of the evening to place the final stamp on Friday’s opening Southwest District matchup with Tazewell prevailing 46-21.

“ It feels great,” said Cassius Harris, the Richmond-commit stated after his 187-yard four touchdown performance. “We knew that I am pretty fast and that if I can get out into space it is trouble no matter what.”

Harris had never had a game where he scored four touchdowns before Friday.

“ Expect more,” Harris said.

Tazewell head coach J’me Harris looks forward to what this win does for his team but knows it could quickly lose its luster.

“ You hope it jump starts your season,” said the Bulldogs head coach said. “You also have to realize that no one is going to care about this if we go 1-9. We take this and we will celebrate a little bit. We have another tough one next week and we are going to get back to work on Monday.”

Virginia High’s Derrick Patterson praised his district foes while noting where the Bearcats can improve moving forward.

“ Tazewell did a great job. They just took it to us. Harris made some special plays. [Taylor] did a great job. They are two of the best players in our region. They were just better tonight. We got beat on both sides of the ball,” Patterson said. “We just need to compete in practice. We cannot be soft or go slow. We have to go full speed every day and improve day by day.”

Virginia High 0 7 7 7—21

Tazewell 6 21 12 7—46

Scoring Summary

T—Taylor 1 yard run (kick no good)

T—McDonald 24 yard pass from Creasy (2 point successful)

T—Taylor 3 yard run (Dagout kick)

V—Burks 1 yard run (Dean kick)

T—Harris 69 yard run (2 point unsuccessful)

T—Harris 18 yard run (Dagout kick)

T—Harris 4 yard run (2 point unsuccessful)

V—Thomas 81 yard kick return (Dean kick)

V—Worley 26 yard pass from Jones (Dean kick)

T—Harris 37 yard run (kick blocked)

Team Stats

First Downs: V 6, T 12; Rushes-Yards: V 16-70, T 49-341; Passing Yards: V 151, T 177; Comp.-Att.-Int: V 15-26-1, T 9-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: V 0-0, T 0-0; Penalties-Yards: V 5-35, T 11-77; Punts-Average: V 3-42.7 , T 1-35.