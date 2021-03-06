PREP FOOTBALL: Harris powers Tazewell past Marion in SWD, 53-7

TAZEWELL, Va. – The redemption tour is underway for Tazewell football player Chancellor Harris.
In 2019, the smooth running back missed over half the season with a gruesome knee injury.
On Saturday afternoon, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior flashed his old form in guiding the Bulldogs to a 53-7 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the Southwest District opener for both teams.
“It’s good to be back and great to get that first win, especially at home,” Harris said. “We love playing out here.”
With a mix of precise inside cuts, swim moves, and second effort runs, Harris churned out 160 yards rushing and one score on 25 carries.
Where did Harris develop his arsenal of moves?
“When I was a kid, I watched a lot of highlights of running backs like Barry Sanders and Adrian Peterson and then I would I try to mimic what they did in the backyard. I guess it just comes natural now,” Harris said.
Tazewell was coming off a 28-17 loss at defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads. Through one quarter against Marion, the Bulldogs led just 6-0.
According to Harris, the Marion defense offered a different look from what the Bulldogs saw on film earlier in the week.
“After we made some adjustments, it was smooth sailing,” Harris said. “Today was amazing.”
As usual, Harris and his fellow playmakers had plenty of navigation from a massive and experienced offensive line fronted by seniors Josh Herndon (6-7, 315) and Travis Brewster (6-3, 310) along with 6-2, 245-pound junior Octavius Pridgen.
“Those guys make my life a lot easier. The push they create is incredible,” Harris said.
Undersized Marion was held to negative yards for much of the game as Tazewell dominated the line of scrimmage.
“That [size difference] hurts up front, for sure,” Marion coach Tim Smith said.
The Marion roster includes 15 sophomores and just nine seniors. Several of those sophomores play key roles.
“We’re young and we’ve got to do a better job of overcoming adversity,” Smith said. “We let one bad thing turn into four bad things.”
Senior running back Colton Blevins led the Scarlet Hurricanes with 32 yards rushing on 12 carries. Blevins was instrumental in last week’s 14-5 victory over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.
“That was a good win,” Smith said. “Tazewell is just a really good team, with four college players. And Harris is a terrific running back with a bright future. No doubt about that.”
The Tazewell offensive show also featured senior receiver Josiah Jordan (two touchdowns) and senior quarterback Gavin Nunley. The 6-1 Nunley ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half after making wise decisions on the read option.
“We put a lot of stuff on Gavin and he does a phenomenal job running our offense,” Tazewell coach J’me Harris said. “Gavin played great last week against one of the better defenses around in Riverheads.”
With Riverheads controlling the ball, Tazewell was limited to just 35 offensive plays.
“We were a little rusty and didn’t get into our running game, but a lot of credit for that goes to Riverheads,” Coach Harris said.”
As for his son, Chancellor, Coach Harris said his success can be traced to hours of solitary sacrifice.
“Chancellor can squat over 500 pounds and bench press over 300,” Coach Harris said. “Chancellor gets better as the game progresses, and he’s getting back in the feel of things.”
The Tazewell line corps will be counted on again next Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs travel to Southwest District rival Richlands.
“The majority of this line has started two years, and three years in the case of Josh,” Coach Harris said. “They got pushed around for two years, but now they’re able to do some pushing thanks to all the work they’ve put in the weight room.”
Chancellor Harris credits his teammates for setting the stage for his robust recovery.
“Entering our first two years on the varsity, everybody talked about Tazewell being an easy game on their schedule,” Chancellor said. “This is a revenge tour for all of us.”
Marion 0 0 0 7-7
Tazewell 6 27 6 14-53
Scoring Summary
T – Nunley 8 run (kick failed)
T – Nunley 33 run (pass failed)
T – Chancellor Harris 12 run (Wimmer kick)
T - Jordan 3 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Jordan 45 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
T – Cassius Harris 28 pass from Nunley (kick failed)
M – Hylton 7 pass from Calhoun (Hylton kick)
T – Jones 59 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Mullins 27 (Wimmer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 5, T 13; Rushes-Yards: M 26-1, T 43-315; Passing Yards: M 28, T 125, Comp.-Att.-Int: M 8-26-0, T 12-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 3-0, T 5-3; Penalties-Yards: M 3-25, T 9-90; Punts- Average: M 8-25, T 1-59
