PREP FOOTBALL: Harris powers Tazewell past Marion in SWD, 53-7

The Tazewell offensive show also featured senior receiver Josiah Jordan (two touchdowns) and senior quarterback Gavin Nunley. The 6-1 Nunley ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half after making wise decisions on the read option.

“We put a lot of stuff on Gavin and he does a phenomenal job running our offense,” Tazewell coach J’me Harris said. “Gavin played great last week against one of the better defenses around in Riverheads.”

With Riverheads controlling the ball, Tazewell was limited to just 35 offensive plays.

“We were a little rusty and didn’t get into our running game, but a lot of credit for that goes to Riverheads,” Coach Harris said.”

As for his son, Chancellor, Coach Harris said his success can be traced to hours of solitary sacrifice.

“Chancellor can squat over 500 pounds and bench press over 300,” Coach Harris said. “Chancellor gets better as the game progresses, and he’s getting back in the feel of things.”

The Tazewell line corps will be counted on again next Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs travel to Southwest District rival Richlands.