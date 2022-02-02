PREP FOOTBALL: Hard work pays off as Johnson inks with 49ers

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Hard work does pay off.

Just ask Steven Johnson.

The Tennessee High senior quarterback signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his education and football career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“It is a dream come true,” said Johnson, who is the son of local businessman Steven Johnson, who played at Virginia Tech, along with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. “I have worked for this for a long time and just signing that paper really is a lot of weight off the shoulders. It was great.”

It was through that relationship with his father that Johnson knew he wanted a future in football too.

“He taught me a lot,” Johnson said. “I remember growing up we would always just go out in the back yard and throw some football, I fell in love with football at a young age.”

His dad attended a signing ceremony at the Tennessee High library that also included senior Nysaiah Foote, who inked with the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school located in Williamsburg, Ky.

“I am just really proud of [Steven]. This is his goal, he decided what he wanted to do,” his father said. “The great thing about the game of football is nobody gives you anything, you get out of it what you put into it.

“He has put everything into it. He has just dedicated himself, got committed, worked his hind end off and here we are. It is a great opportunity and it is a new chapter and now the real work begins.”

Long known for basketball, Charlotte had a football program from 1946-48, but it was disbanded, finally returning in 2013. The 49ers, who play in NCAA Division I Conference USA, were 5-7 last season under energetic head coach Will Healy, who at 37, is one of the youngest head coaches in college football.

“UNC-Charlotte has great coaches, just a whole great atmosphere, they have great players – I got to hang out with some of their players – and I think it was just the perfect fit,” Johnson said. “[Coach Healy] is more than an energetic coach. If somebody scores a touchdown he is the first person down there [to celebrate]. He is like 20 yards on the field.”

Johnson’s father expects his son to take advantage of the opportunity.

“You can say the things you have learned through your college and pro career, but the reality is at 18, you don’t really know much of that they are retaining, but I am proud of him,” he said. “He has got a good head on his shoulders, never gives us any trouble and I just excited the future ahead of him.

“I know he will work hard at it, I know Charlotte thinks a lot of him and he will have every opportunity in the world to showcase his talents.”

Johnson, who started the last two seasons for Tennessee High, threw for 891 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another five scores during the 2021 campaign that ended with a 5-6 record and a playoff appearance.

His greatest contributions, however, may have come off the field. His leadership skills were tested when junior running back Micah Montgomery died in a tragic drowning accident and assistant coach Trea Leonard died a week later.

“This year was tough, it definitely challenged me as a leader working with everybody, working with the players and obviously all the stuff that happened, but we got through it,” he said.

Mike Mays, who spent three seasons as Johnson’s head coach before accepting the strength and conditioning coordinator position for Bristol Tennessee schools, sees a bright future ahead for him with the 49ers.

“He is continuing to work, he has probably put on 15 more pounds on since football so he is 6’5 and he is going to be a big kid. He is going to have some success, I am tickled to death for him,” Mays said. “He is just a super kid, a super kid to be around, encourages others in the weight room, still does. He knows he has got to get his work in, but he makes other people better around him. It is just great to around him.”

Matt Chandler, who served as interim coach last season for the Vikings, echoed those sentiments.

“I am so glad we have had Steven these four years. I want to talk about a young man work like I have never seen anybody work,” Chandler said. “I am talking weight room, I am talking anything he can constantly do to make himself a better football player and a better quarterback.

“He would go to any camp he could go to, he has been coached by fine quarterback coaches here. When you talk about a person that has earned the right and worked like I have never seen somebody work to be sitting here today with this opportunity, it is Steven Johnson.”

Johnson is excited for what lies ahead. He knows it won’t be easy, but there is little doubt he will put in the work.

“It is definitely going to be a challenge, it is definitely going to be different than high school, but if I have to work at it, that is fine,” he said. “I am ready for it.”