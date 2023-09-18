Grundy’s Keegan Bartley got his first head-coaching win, Union put an end to Graham’s run of regular-season dominance and only three teams from far Southwest Virginia remain unbeaten.

Those were among the highlights of the latest week of high school football action in the area.

Logan Lester threw three touchdown passes to Tristan Ellis and also rushed for a score as the Grundy Golden Wave stunned previously unbeaten Patrick Henry for a 27-25 non-district triumph.

The Golden Wave opened the season with back-to-back Ls to Carroll County and Ridgeview, but following a bye week a guy with the initials L.L. helped the Wave get their first W.

“Logan Lester stepped up in a big way,” Bartley said. “We had a very specific gameplan and he orchestrated the offense very well and the entire team executed that gameplan on both sides of the ball. Tristan Ellis and Jonah Looney made a bunch of good grabs on plays that were improvised.”

Carson Griffey added an interception for the winners. Bartley is a Grundy graduate who took over at the helm in the summer after 11 seasons as an assistant.

“The biggest key to the victory was the heart of the players,” Bartley said. “I have said all along that they have wanted it and worked very hard for it. And the players and staff deserve all the credit.”

Meanwhile, the Union Bears controlled the line of scrimmage and took advantage of Graham mistakes for a 27-14 win over the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion G-Men on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

Graham (3-1) suffered its first regular-season setback since Sept. 20, 2019 – also to Union, also at Mitchell Stadium – as its 33-game regular-season win streak came to an end and its overall run of 18 consecutive wins was also snapped.

“Coming in the key to the game was we had to run the football and stop the run,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “To come out here and control the line of scrimmage was huge. The last few years Graham had done that to us.”

Turner also praised his defense.

“They’ve got four or five guys that can take it to the house on any play,” the coach said. “We did a good job tackling in space and putting pressure on the quarterback and our defensive backs came up with some good plays.”

Ridgeview, Honaker and Twin Springs are the only Region 1D and Region 2D football teams that still own undefeated records.

Ridgeview (4-0) held Virginia High to 79 yards of total offense in a 16-0 win in Bristol.

“I thought our team performed well,” said Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, who threw for 182 yards and ran for another 38 and a score. “It is not a one-man game so I couldn’t do it without my line, they did great tonight. They sent the rush, it was a tough game, we overcame adversity so it was a great game.”

Honaker (4-0) trailed Holston 21-20 halftime before taking a 42-27 win as Peyton Musick threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a score during the crucial third quarter.

Musick established a single-game school record with 422 passing yards and finished with four touchdown passes. His 3-yard run with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Twin Springs (3-0) trounced J.I. Burton, 49-12, as quarterback Abel Dingus dialed it up for 150 passing yards and 101 rushing yards.

The following is a look at some other high school football games played in the area last week. Complete details are available at HeraldCourier.com:

MONDAY

Tazewell 39, Richlands 36: In a game that had been suspended the Friday before at halftime due to inclement weather, Tazewell rallied and went ahead for good on Carter Creasy’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Brody Patterson with 4:36 remaining.

FRIDAY

George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21: The dynamic duo of Tandom Smith (158 passing yards, 132 rushing yards) and Laden Houston (120 receiving yards, 103 rushing yards) helped the Maroons get their first win of the 2023 season.

Hurley 40, River View (W.Va.) 27: Landon Bailey passed for 164 yards and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Payton Hurley and a 73-yard scoring strike to Kevin Looney. Bailey also had a 63-yard touchdown run to seal the deal for the Rebels.

Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6: Seven different players scored Lebanon’s seven touchdowns as the Pioneers pounded the Castlewood Blue Devils for their first win of the season. Luke Garrett, Dalton Long, Maddox Nuckles, Peyton Mabry, Kalib Simmons, Toby Baker and Jordan Johnson all reached the end zone for the winners. Mike Reece threw four TD passes for the Pioneers.

Letcher County Central (Ky.) 48, Wise County Central 6: The Wise County Central Warriors managed just 105 yards of total offense and six first downs in the loss.

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0: Rye Cove limited Thomas Walker to 17 yards of total offense and two first downs in what was the third shutout of the season for the Eagles. Carter Roach-Hodge and Jacob Jessee were among the standouts on D for the Cove.

Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34: Carter Creasy was 37-of-53 for 466 yards through the air as Tazewell won its second game of the week. The Bulldogs trailed 34-23 with 11 minutes left.

Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6: Eli Williams rushed for 139 yards and passed for 73 more as the Northwood Panthers topped Twin Valley for their first win of the season.

Sevier County 28, Tennessee High 7: The Vikings fell to 1-3 with their lone score coming on a touchdown pass from Jimmy Phipps to Donnie Thomas.

West Ridge 49, William Blount 38: Trey Frazier, Chase Gill and Sawyer Tate scored two touchdowns apiece as the Wolves beat previously unbeaten William Blount.

Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0: The Sullivan East Patriots forced two turnovers and limited Grainger to 206 yards of total offense in posting their first shutout since Oct. 23, 2020.

Gate City 20, Marion 7: Corey Byrd, Mason Hickman and Walker Hillman scored touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Lee High 56, Pineville (Ky.) 28: Brynnen Pendergraft passed for 264 yards and six touchdowns as the Lee High Generals won big in the Bluegrass State.

Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22: The Chilhowie Warriors erased a 14-point deficit and it was a tiebreaking 19-yard field goal by sophomore Justin Gonzalez with 1:46 remaining that turned out to be the difference.

“[Friday] was gritty,” Chilhowie coach Reid Sturgill said. “We’re finding a way to win right now, which is very important. We grew up a lot [Friday].”

SATURDAY

Abingdon 37, Richlands 7: Sully Perkins intercepted two passes and Tyke Thompson rushed for 149 yards as the Abingdon Falcons won big at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Now, for a look at some games on this week’s docket:

Abingdon (2-2) at Tennessee High (1-3): Abingdon aims for its third straight win, while Tennessee High has lost its last four games played inside the Stone Castle.

Gate City (3-1) at Union (3-1): Gate City eliminated Union from the VHSL Region 2D playoffs a season ago.

John Battle (1-2) at Patrick Henry (3-1): PH reeled off 36 unanswered points in posting a 54-20 win over Battle last year.

Princeton, W.Va. (4-0) at Tazewell (2-1): Princeton outlasted the Pulaski County Cougars for a 49-40 win last week and the Tigers face another high-scoring squad from Southwest Virginia this time.

Virginia High (1-3) at Graham (3-1): Virginia High’s last win over the G-Men came in 2010.

Richlands (0-4) at Lebanon (1-3): Lebanon’s Kalib Simmons is a Richlands transfer.

David Crockett (2-2) at West Ridge (3-1): The West Ridge Wolves are averaging 34 points per game.

Grundy (1-2) at Honaker (4-0): These former Black Diamond District rivals meet again. Grundy beat Honaker twice last season, including in the first round of the Region 1D playoffs.

Craig County (1-1) at Twin Valley (1-2): These are two of the smallest schools in the state of Virginia in terms of roster size.

Twin Springs (3-0) at Cumberland Gap (1-4): This is the second of three opponents from the state of Tennessee this season for the Titans.

Castlewood (0-4) at Rye Cove (3-1): Gary Collier has won 10 of his 14 games as the head coach of the Rye Cove Eagles.

Rural Retreat (1-2) at George Wythe (1-2): Rural Retreat hasn’t beaten the Maroons since 2006.

Chilhowie (3-1) at Northwood (1-3): The Chilhowie Warriors can clinch the Smyth County championship with a win.

Lee High (2-1) at Ridgeview (4-0): Two of the top quarterbacks in Southwest Virginia will be on the field for this one in Lee High’s Brynnen Pendergraft and Ryan O’Quinn of Ridgeview.

Elizabethton (4-0) at Sullivan East (4-1): East’s last win over the Cyclones came in 2007.

Hurley (2-2) at Holston (2-2): This game is important in terms of the playoff picture as the winner will get some crucial postseason power points on the VHSL rating scale.