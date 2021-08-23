PREP FOOTBALL: Grundy's Logan Looney lets his play on the field do the talking

GRUNDY, Va. – Grundy High School junior Logan Looney is a man of many talents and few words.
“He’s a silent leader,” according to Craig Plymal, his football coach.
Looney will let his pads do some more talking this season as he’s among the many valuable returnees for a team that is trying to defend its Black Diamond District title from a season ago.
On a team featuring a mix of key returners and promising newcomers, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Looney is a cornerstone as he was a first-team All-Region 1D selection as both an offensive and defensive tackle. He racked up 45 tackles last season and did so modestly.
“Logan is a very quiet person who always minds his own business,” said Grundy sophomore Ethan Roberts. “He is a very hard worker and he’s in the gym lifting every morning at 6 a.m.”
Looney is also an accomplished wrestler, placing third in the most recent VHSL Class 1 state tournament and finishing fourth in the heavyweight division at the NHSCA High School Nationals in April.
Like many Golden Wave standouts of the past that both wrestled in the winter and battled in the trenches in the fall, Looney relies on a mix of agility and power.
“He’s a big body on the line,” said Grundy running back Ian Scammell. “He’s a big ol’ boy and he can move; he’s fast for his size.”
Looney, Jacob Deel (5-9, 310), Camron Keen (5-11, 220) and Austin Russell (5-11, 220) will be relied upon to open up some holes for Scammell and Roberts when they carry the ball.
The Golden Wave will be physical, grinding out yards on offense and delivering pad-popping hits on defense. Not much flashiness here.
“We should be a good running team,” Plymal said. “We’re going to play possession football. We’re not going to score 50 points. We have to hold teams to 14 points and try to get 21 on the board.”
Looney flourishes on a team with such a philosophy, a blue-collar worker for the Golden Wave.
“His work ethic is impressive,” said Grundy teammate Jonah Looney, who is not related to Logan.
He’s not always so quiet, either.
“If you get to know Logan he’s a very talkative person,” said Grundy senior Kaden Vanover. “You just have to get to know him.”
Opposing coaches certainly know what Looney can do and Grundy has a good shot at repeating as BDD champs.
That’s a prognostication even the tight-lipped Logan Looney would agree on.
“We’re going to be all right,” he said.
