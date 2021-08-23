PREP FOOTBALL: Grundy's Logan Looney lets his play on the field do the talking

GRUNDY, Va. – Grundy High School junior Logan Looney is a man of many talents and few words.

“He’s a silent leader,” according to Craig Plymal, his football coach.

Looney will let his pads do some more talking this season as he’s among the many valuable returnees for a team that is trying to defend its Black Diamond District title from a season ago.

On a team featuring a mix of key returners and promising newcomers, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Looney is a cornerstone as he was a first-team All-Region 1D selection as both an offensive and defensive tackle. He racked up 45 tackles last season and did so modestly.

“Logan is a very quiet person who always minds his own business,” said Grundy sophomore Ethan Roberts. “He is a very hard worker and he’s in the gym lifting every morning at 6 a.m.”

Looney is also an accomplished wrestler, placing third in the most recent VHSL Class 1 state tournament and finishing fourth in the heavyweight division at the NHSCA High School Nationals in April.

Like many Golden Wave standouts of the past that both wrestled in the winter and battled in the trenches in the fall, Looney relies on a mix of agility and power.