PREP FOOTBALL: Grainger grounds out 44-12 win over Sullivan Central

The game began with a thrill for Central as 5-foot-9, 154-pound junior Peyton Greene returned the opening kickoff 53 yards. Just two plays later, Greene broke free on a flood pattern and scored on a 16-yard pass from durable 5-11 senior quarterback Will Nottingham.

That’s when Grainger took over with a ball-control running game led by an all-senior line corps that cleared large paths for Holt and McBee.

Following a 59-yard completion to senior Brody Grubb, McBee scored on a 2-yard run on Grainger’s opening drive.

With McBee blasting up the middle and Holt evading defenders with imaginative cuts, Grainger went up 14-6 with 1:05 left in the first quarter behind a 14-play, 45-yard drive that covered seven minutes and 50 seconds.

Midway through the second quarter, Holt showed why he earned all-state honors last season. After creating room with a pump fake, Holt cut across the field en route to a 50-yard scoring run. Following McBee’s two-point conversion run, the Grizzlies had a 22-6 advantage

The Cougars were aggressive early with an up-tempo offense, no-huddle looks and three attempts to convert on fourth down.

Completing passes on the run and bouncing off defenders, Nottingham passed for 100 yards in the first half.