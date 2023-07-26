Graham High School gridiron boss Tony Palmer celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday and he’ll soon be commemorating the start of another high school football season.

The head coach of far Southwest Virginia’s resident pigskin powerhouse has guided the program to wins in 86 of 102 games in his first eight seasons calling the shots at his alma mater and he’ll put another quality team on the field in 2023.

The G-Men went 15-0 in winning the VHSL Class 2 state championship last season. The bunch from Bluefield also won it all in 2019 and finished as state runner-up in the fall of 2021.

A local football squad hasn’t repeated as state champs since now-defunct Powell Valley claimed back-to-back Group A, Division 2 crowns in 1997 and 1998.

Graham is trying to achieve that feat this year.

“We try to outdo the previous year every year that we come in,” Palmer said. “That’s definitely a goal for us. We can’t win more than 15 games, because we only play 15, but there’s other ways that we try to compete. We can give up less points, we can score more points, have less penalties – things like that to try to become a better football program.”

In what is a bit of bad news to other teams in the state’s second-smallest classification, Graham is still loaded. The G-Men enter the Aug. 25 season-opener against the Bluefield Beavers with a 30-game regular-season win streak.

“We had an extremely good offseason,” Palmer said. “This is probably the strongest football team I’ve coached since I’ve been at Graham. I’m looking forward to seeing if things translate from the weight room to the field.”

So, what is the secret for the G-Men?

“I think we’ve got an outstanding culture,” Palmer said. “It starts with the parents to the school system to the players. I’m a big fan of our culture and how we do things. We try to do things to the best of our ability and try to be consistent in what we’re doing so there are no surprises.

“The kids know what to expect and these kids come in the weight room and compete with each other and try to make each other better. It’s a whole plethora of things we do that contribute to our success.”

While VHSL football practice officially begins today, Graham and some other teams will not start until Monday, July 31. The goal for all Class 1 and Class 2 team is to hoist the state championship trophy on Dec. 9 at Salem Stadium.

“That’s a lot of football and you have to be lucky,” Palmer said. “If you can avoid that injury bug it makes a big difference in the postseason.”

On the move

There were some major developments due to the Virginia High School League’s latest round of realignment shuffling.

Lebanon shifts from the Class 1 Hogoheegee District to the Class 2 Southwest District.

Perennial Class 1 postseason participant Honaker moves from the Black Diamond District to the Hogoheegee District.

Seven-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads is now a Class 2 school and some folks are already anticipating a possible Riverheads vs. Graham showdown in the state finals.

Welcome back

The following is a look at just some of the many key returnees to keep an eye on this season:

- — Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements was the Bristol Herald Courier’s offensive player of the year in 2022 after racking up 2,894 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Offensive lineman Kaden Rotenberry, defensive lineman Omarri Hill and defensive end Sean Hughes were also first-team All-Region 2D selections and are back in the fold.

- — Patrick Henry’s Tyler Barrett is the top two-way lineman in the area and has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech and Norfolk State. He also attended prospect camps at Wake Forest and Notre Dame during the offseason. The reigning Region 1D defensive player of the year had 20 tackles for loss in 2022.

- — Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has thrown for 4,774 yards and 53 touchdowns in his first two varsity seasons.

- — Holston’s Noah Tweed rushed for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns, while throwing for 906 yards and seven scores last fall.

- — Rye Cove coach Gary Collier authored the top turnaround in far Southwest Virginia last season in his first year on the job and the roster remains mostly intact for the Eagles. Defensive back Logan Barnette (six interceptions), quarterback Landon Lane (866 passing yards; 493 rushing yards), two-way lineman Trevor Darnell (47 tackles), linebacker Carter Roach (74 tackles), defensive end Jay Bowen (three sacks) and fullback Will Rollins (359 rushing yards) were among those key to the team’s success.

- — Lebanon quarterback Michael Reece had a fine freshman season as he threw for 2,302 yards and 32 touchdowns.

- — Honaker’s Aidan Lowe is one of the most dynamic players in the area and scored eight touchdowns last year in a game against Patrick Henry. He finished with 1,393 rushing yards, 445 receiving yards and 291 kick return yards.

Quarterback Peyton Musick (1,907 passing yards, 25 touchdowns), wide receiver/defensive back Parker Bandy (40 catches, 732 yards, eight TDs) and tight end Malachi Lowe (21 catches, 275 yards) were also first-team All-Region 1D performers for the Tigers.

- — Tandom Smith passed for 1,084 yards, rushed for 912 more and made 82 solo tackles in helping the George Wythe Maroons finish as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up a season ago.

- — Quarterback Carter Creasy, defensive stalwart/running back Kaizon Taylor (77 ½ tackles; 355 rushing yards), linebacker Brock Alley (48 solo tackles) and offensive lineman Jaime Rizo return for Tazewell.

- — Quarterback Reyshawn Anderson (1,255 rushing yards, 15 TDs; 59 passing yards, six touchdowns) and defensive back Paul Huff (nine interceptions) will be among the players making Union a force once again.

- — Linebacker Alex Hawkins (33 solo tackles, three fumble recoveries) and defensive back Luke Honaker (34 solo tackles, two interceptions) are players to watch for Abingdon. Honaker also had 675 passing yards and 623 rushing yards.

- — Lewis Stuart, Cody Griffith and Chandler Lowe will make the Virginia High Bearcats strong on the line.

- — John Battle’s Broadie Bailey was a second-team All-Region 2D selection last season as a wide receiver and kick returner.

- — Sophomore linebacker Mason Hickman (90 tackles) leads the way for the Gate City Blue Devils.

- — Offensive tackle Chase Daugherty of Twin Springs was the Cumberland District’s offensive lineman of the year last fall.

- — Logan Lester and Wyatt Bush starred as sophomores last season for Grundy as the Golden Wave won the Region 1D championship.

- — Quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft (2,100 passing yards, 24 touchdowns), running back Grayson Huff (1,243 rushing yards), wide receiver Konner Early (729 receiving yards), offensive lineman Casey Mooneyhan, linebacker Andrew Rutherford (61 solo tackles) and defensive lineman Logan Moore (three forced fumbles) return for Lee High coach Joey Carroll.

New coaches

Reid Sturgill (Chilhowie) and Keegan Bartley (Grundy) are the new head coaches at their alma maters, both being promoted after stints as assistant coaches.

Streak Stuff

Graham’s 30-game regular-season winning streak is the longest in the area.

Chilhowie’s 14-game losing streak is the lengthiest among local squads, while Marion and Castlewood have each lost nine a row. Marion and Chilhowie meet in Week 1.

George Wythe has not had a sub.-500 record since 1996 and the Maroons have made the playoffs every season since 2007.

Northwood’s last winning season occurred in 2015, which was also the last time the Panthers reached the postseason.

Thomas Walker has gone the longest without winning a playoff game as 1996 was the last time the Pioneers celebrated a postseason triumph.

Anniversary reminders

It’s been 20 years since Gate City won the 2003 Group A, Division 2 title behind the dazzling play of quarterback Isaiah Spivey.

Twenty-five years ago running back Julius Jones capped his brilliant career by helping Powell Valley roll to the 1998 Group A, Division 2 crown.

It’s been 35 years since the Jonesville Bulldogs won the 1988 Group A, Division 1 title in what was the school’s final year of existence.

Forty-five years have passed since Clintwood went 13-0 and posted five shutouts in claiming the 1978 VHSL Group A state championship.