PREP FOOTBALL: Graham rolls past VHS, 51-0

Graham’s explosive offense was on display from the start, with four-time state wrestling champion Justin Fritz adding 112 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring on a kick return and catching one of three scoring passes by Jamir Blevins. All that behind a huge offensive line that makes the G-Men go.

“It was a total team effort today. I am very proud of the line again, line play was really good,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “Those guys are unsung heroes and they keep their mouth shut and they grind every day and every play so those are my guys.”

Leading that line is 6-foot-7, 305-pound junior Brody Meadows, who like Turner-Bradshaw, has been receiving recruiting interest for several years now from NCAA Division I schools.

“Every time I try to go as hard as I can and try to put somebody on their butt,” he said. “This line has started since we were young and the addition of Aaron Jackson from Mount View, the same mentality, fits right in with us and they have got it rolling.”

Graham (4-0) started the scoring with a safety, and just kept rolling from there. Fritz scored from 25 yards, and then Turner-Bradshaw went up against tight coverage, lifted his hands above defenders for gains of 46 and 40 yards, and added scores in the same manner from 31 and 17 yards for a 23-0 halftime lead.