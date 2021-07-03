PREP FOOTBALL: Graham rising senior lineman Meadows reeled in by Virginia

“It is going to be exciting, I love the challenge, there is nothing like it. More of a challenge makes you grow. When you play against somebody better than you or equal to you, then you really have to step it up.”

That goes for more than just football. He has a 4.0 grade point average, with early plans to major in pre-med at Virginia, known as one of the top educational institutions in the nation.

“I was told my freshman year, even the coach at UVa told me, if you don’t have the grades then they won’t take you and it was just that simple,” Meadows said. “For me it is time management, I had to know when to do my school work and football, and then also to have a life outside of school and football.”

He has been given instructions by Virginia on what to focus on in the season ahead.

“Just keep driving, hit the weight room and get stronger, quicker and mentally prepared, know the game, know what you have to do and know how to prepare for it,” he said.

That isn’t a problem. That was the plan all along.