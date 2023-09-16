BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham High School’s string of regular-season success was immobilized by the U.

The Union Bears controlled the line of scrimmage and took advantage of Graham mistakes for a 27-14 win over the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion G-Men on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.

Graham (3-1) suffered its first regular-season setback since Sept. 20, 2019 – also to Union, also at Mitchell Stadium – as its 33-game regular-season win streak came to an end and its overall run of 18 consecutive wins was also snapped.

“Coming in the key to the game was we had to run the football and stop the run,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “To come out here and control the line of scrimmage was huge. The last few years Graham had done that to us.”

Turner also praised his defense.

“They’ve got four or five guys that can take it to the house on any play,” the coach said. “We did a good job tackling in space and putting pressure on the quarterback and our defensive backs came up with some good plays.”

The Union defense sacked Graham quarterback Dalton Roberts on 4th-and-19 with 8:18 left in the game to take over on downs.

The offense came out in a T formation and ground the clock down to 3:33 before pinning the G-Men at their own 5 with a 43-yard punt. The bunch from Bluefield advanced the ball to the 30 before turning it over on downs and Union ran out the clock for the high-profile win.

The Bears wasted little time taking the lead in the game.

Graham fumbled on the first play with the Bears recovering. Keith Chandler went 28 yards for a touchdown on Union’s first play on a night when he finished with 144 rushing yards and two scores.

Graham missed the first of two field goal attempts on its next possession. Union countered with a 10-play, 72-yard drive on its next try. Sixty-two of those yards came on the ground with Reyshawn Anderson getting the score from eight yards out.

Kaden Rotenberry recovered a fumble in the end zone for Graham’s first score of the night. Union got another touchdown from Anderson on a 41-yard run in the third quarter.

Anderson finished with 87 yards on the ground.

Union (3-1) held a 274-256 edge in total offense.

Graham coach Tony Palmer didn’t mince words after the game.

“They outplayed us,” Palmer said. “Zero excuses. We haven’t practiced well. You never want to lose but we needed that.”

Senior running back/defensive end Sean Hughes did not play and Ty’Drez Clements played but seemed to favor an ankle injured in a season-opening win over the Bluefield Beavers.

Union came in off a loss to Science Hill and Turner felt the game, though it was physical, helped the Bears prepare for the speed and physicality of Graham.

Union hosts Mountain 7 District foe Gate City (3-1) on Friday and Graham entertains Southwest District rival Virginia High (1-3) on homecoming.