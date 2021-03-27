PREP FOOTBALL: Graham holds off Tazewell in OT, 20-19

Fritz, a four-time state wrestling champion, now has 15 touchdowns on the season, finishing this game with 119 yards on 22 carries, rushing for eight and then the final two yards on Graham’s overtime possession.

“I knew I would be touching the ball a few times, but I didn’t know it would be as much as it was, but I have got to give a shout-out to all my blockers, they done an amazing job all game,” Fritz said. “It wasn’t me, it was them. Without them I wouldn’t have been anywhere, I would have been in the backfield.”

Tazewell (3-2), which led 10-0 at halftime, scored a touchdown on its overtime possession on a terrific leaping catch from 11 yards out from Nunley to Josiah Jordan. Harris decided to go for the win.

“You are playing a championship team and if you would have told everybody at the beginning of the season that we had to move the ball nine feet probably to win the game,” Harris said, “we would have took our shot so we played for the win there.”

Nunley kept the ball and appeared to have an opening on a keeper, but the Graham defense converged on the play, with Braden Watkins in on the play, along with notably sophomore Brayden Meadows and freshman Sean Hughes.