PREP FOOTBALL: Graham holds off Tazewell in OT, 20-19

TAZEWELL, Va. - Football has been called a game of inches.
That was a good thing for Graham. Not so much for Tazewell.
The Graham defense stiffened up to stop a two-point conversion in overtime, securing a gut-wrenching 20-19 Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.
Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley tried to plunge into the end zone on a play that would have snapped the Bulldogs’ six-game losing streak against the rival G-Men, but the Graham defense made the play.
“It was two good football teams. A little sloppy at times maybe, but I thought it was two good quality teams that played their hearts out,” Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said. “At the end of the day if came down to maybe three or four inches.”
Originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m., the game’s start was delayed by four hours due to heavy storms in the region. It was worth the wait for those few fans who were in attendance on homecoming in Tazewell.
“They really wanted it bad, we really wanted it bad, it was a great overall game,” said Graham senior quarterback Jamir Blevins, who played his first two seasons at Tazewell.
Justin Fritz’s third touchdown of the game, a 2-run yard in overtime, put the G-Men up, and Benjamin Morgan added the all-important extra point for what would be the deciding points in the game.
Fritz, a four-time state wrestling champion, now has 15 touchdowns on the season, finishing this game with 119 yards on 22 carries, rushing for eight and then the final two yards on Graham’s overtime possession.
“I knew I would be touching the ball a few times, but I didn’t know it would be as much as it was, but I have got to give a shout-out to all my blockers, they done an amazing job all game,” Fritz said. “It wasn’t me, it was them. Without them I wouldn’t have been anywhere, I would have been in the backfield.”
Tazewell (3-2), which led 10-0 at halftime, scored a touchdown on its overtime possession on a terrific leaping catch from 11 yards out from Nunley to Josiah Jordan. Harris decided to go for the win.
“You are playing a championship team and if you would have told everybody at the beginning of the season that we had to move the ball nine feet probably to win the game,” Harris said, “we would have took our shot so we played for the win there.”
Nunley kept the ball and appeared to have an opening on a keeper, but the Graham defense converged on the play, with Braden Watkins in on the play, along with notably sophomore Brayden Meadows and freshman Sean Hughes.
“I just saw the quarterback keep it, go up the middle and the first thing I thought was attack the ball and we just came up and stopped them and won the game,” Watkins said. “It just felt like the whole team just collided on him. We were all just hyped. It was a hard fought game, but I will take it.”
Tazewell took a 10-0 lead at the break on a 1-yard run by Chancellor Harris that followed a 70-yard connection between Nunley and Cassius Harris. Tanner Wimmer, who had an interception to set up that possession, added a 34-yard field goal after a fumble recovery by Chancellor Harris.
“They scored on two turnovers, and then we continued to turn the ball in the second half in the red zone multiple times,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “That can’t happen if we are going to advance and try to become the team that we want to be.
“The kids stuck with it, kept fighting. We were lucky to get the win tonight.”
Graham (5-0) took a 13-10 lead just 2:18 into the second half. Ethan Church blocked a punt to give the G-Men the ball at the 12, and Fritz dashed in for the score. Morgan’s extra point attempt was blocked by Jordan. On the next possession, Watkins picked off a Nunley pass and Fritz would score again. This time Morgan’s kick was good.
“Two minutes and 30 seconds to start the second half if what ended up killing us,” J’me Harris said. “You can’t have a lull like that and give away everything you worked for in the first half.”
Tazewell was able to answer by driving down the field, settling for a 20-yard field goal by Wimmer, which would be the final points in regulation.
“It was a real good game. They came to play. Probably not our best performance, but it is a gutty win by a young team so we have to accept that and try to get better next week,” said Palmer, who has just four seniors on a young team. “We came out with a little bit more intensity in the second half and the guys were motivated to try and get it done.”
Graham 0 0 13 0 7 - 20
Tazewell 0 10 3 0 6 - 19
Scoring summary
T - Ch.Harris 2 run (Wimmer kick)
T-Wimmer 34 field goal
G-Fritz 12 run (kick blocked)
G-Fritz 5 run (Morgan kick)
T-Wimmer 20 field goal
G-Fritz 2 run (Morgan kick)
T-Jordan 11 pass from Nunley (run failed)
Team Stats
First downs: GR 14; TZ 11. Rush-yards: GR 35-189; TZ 44-159. Pass yards: GR 113; TZ 123. Comp-Att-Int: GR 11-22-2; TZ 7-14-2. Fumbles-lost: GR 1-1; TZ 1-1. Penalty-yards: GR 5-35; TZ 5-50. Punts-Avg: GR 3-45.7; TZ 4-39.8.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543